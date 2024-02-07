State Senate District 33 Candidate, Sharifah Hardie, Breaking Barriers And Unseating Incumbents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 California State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie is breaking barriers, and unseating incumbents

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , a woman who has defied the odds and broken barriers throughout her life, is now making waves in the political arena.From being a teen mom to previously being the president of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce for the Long Beach area to now the president of the Black Business CoOp , Inc Sharifah Hardie has proven to be a woman of valor.Hardie has now set her sights on unseating an incumbent and becoming the next California State Senator of District 33. Keep in mind that incumbents are rarely unseated. Even attempting such a feat is unheard of. Born in our nation's capital of Washington D.C. and raised in the mean streets of south-central Los Angeles, Hardie's journey has been anything but easy or typical.As a teen mother, Hardie faced numerous challenges and obstacles, yet refused to let them define her. Instead, she used her determination and resilience to build a successful career.By utilizing her podcasts, which she launched in 2009 and nearly three decades of consulting, marketing, website design, search engine optimization, and public relations experience with AskSharifah Hardie is now considered the go-to resource for entrepreneurs and the“Queen of DIY” in business.Hardie is taking her passion for helping businesses and entrepreneurs to the next level by running for CA State Senate District 33. With a focus on supporting small businesses and creating jobs, Hardie's platform has resonated with many in her community.Hardie's unique background and experiences have given her the skills and perspective needed to bring about real change in a district already burdened with high crime rates, high unemployment, overwhelming homelessness, corporations leaving the state in a mass exodus and the district operating in utter chaos.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 972 in January of 2023. The intent of the bill was to decriminalize street vending by making it easier for micro-entrepreneurs to secure permits and operate legally within the formal food economy.However, its implementation and actual application was far from ideal, to say the least. SB 972 negatively affected small businesses owners in favor of the street vendor. Street vendors can just set up a tent near or in front of the small business, compete for customers, charge far less for their products and are not burdened by the high cost of California rent, taxes and insurance.Something must be done about this issue, however as a true Utopian, Hardie's focus is on more than just finances and business. Hardie's focus is on improving the quality of life for residents and rebuilding the family unit. Hardie recently spoke out against fair and safe CIF sports for girls.“The rise of gender ideology was a major reason I decided to run for senate,” says Hardie.“Thirty years ago, all I wanted to do was to be a stay-at-home mother. I was never able to achieve that goal but look forward to being a grandmother one day. I don't want my grandchildren subjected to boys in girls' sports. I also don't want anyone introducing gender ideology to them, ruining their lives, and turning them into a confused, life-long patient.”As the March 5th Primary Election approaches, all eyes are on Sharifah Hardie and her campaign. Will she unseat the incumbent? That remains to be seen. However, with Sharifah Hardie's determination, resilience, and passion for helping others, she is living proof that anything is possible.Support Sharifah Hardie and her campaign by becoming a volunteer. Vote for Sharifah Hardie in the March 5th, 2024, primary election and make your donation today at .

