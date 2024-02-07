Associa’S Brian Lozell Elected To The Board Of The Apartment Building Owners And Managers Association Of Illinois

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Lozell, Vice President at Associa Chicagoland, was elected to serve on the board of the Apartment Building Owners and Managers Association (ABOMA) of Illinois on December 1, 2023. ABOMA is a not-for-profit association founded in 1937 and represents the full spectrum of the high-rise residential industry in Chicago. The organization represents more than 500 high-rise residential buildings which are a mix of condominiums, co-operatives, and rentals.

With close to 25 years of experience in community management, Mr. Lozell has built a strong reputation for serving clients and engaging with industry colleagues to support professionalism in community management. He holds the professional designation of certified property manager (CPM) from the Institute of Real Estate Management. In his board role, Mr. Lozell will use his talents to support the mission of ABOMA and work to support its members.

“We are extremely proud of Brian for his election to the ABOMA board,” said Associa Chicagoland Branch President Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®.“Brian will bring his outstanding leadership skills and experience for the benefit of ABOMA and the people they serve.”

