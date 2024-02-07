Implantable Defibrillators Market's Path To $56.13 Billion And 5.3% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Implantable Defibrillators Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Implantable Defibrillator market size was valued at $3,300.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.162 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. An implantable defibrillator is an implantable electronic device, which is effective for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) as well as for arrhythmia. The device can be programmed to detect an abnormal heart rate and to deliver shocks as per requirement. Implantable defibrillators are used to prevent sudden death in patients who sustained atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These devices are implanted inside patient's body and perform defibrillation, pacing of heart, and cardioversion. Irregular heart rhythms that require ICD implant include bradycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.



List of Key Players :

● Abbott

● Biotronik SE & Co. KG

● Boston Scientific Corporation

● Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

● Imricor Medical Systems

● Koninklijke Philips N.V.

● Livanova Plc Company

● Medtronic Plc

● Microport Scientific Corporation

● Nohen Kohden Corporation



Download Sample Report:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

◾ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global implantable defibrillator market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

◾ A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the implantable defibrillators market growth is provided in the report.

◾ Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing implantable defibrillator market opportunities.

◾ Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of implantable defibrillators used across the globe.

◾ Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the implantable defibrillator market.



The industry progression is being further driven by ongoing technological advancements and novel product developments in the business space. For instance, Abbott in 2020 declared receiving an FDA nod for its next-gen Gallant ICD and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. As per company officials, the devices offer Bluetooth technology and new patient smartphone applications for enhanced remote monitoring.

The implantable defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDS), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). The transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment currently dominates the global Implantable Defibrillator market and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as T-ICDs are the most commonly used devices to treat heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning.

North America accounted for a majority of the global Implantable Defibrillators market share in 2020 and is anticipated to a rise in the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in the adoption of S-ICDs, high purchasing power, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable implantable defibrillators market growth during the forecast period due to its high population base, increasing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about ICD devices.



For Purchase Inquiry:



VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

. Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

. Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

. Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

. Granular insights at global/regional/country level

. Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

. Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

. Winning imperatives

. Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:



AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



Explore More Reports:

Implantable Defibrillators Market

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market

Hypodermic Needles Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn