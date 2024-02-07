Veranda Ministries - Founder, Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, Releases Empowering Book On Dementia Care And Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, the visionary Founder and ExecutiveDirector of Veranda Ministries, has added a new dimension to her impactful work in senior care with the release of her latest book, A Proactive Perspective in Dementia Care: A Relationship-Based Approach . The book is now available in paperbackand ebook versions on Amazon.In her book, Oglesby-Sutherly draws upon her extensive experience as a certified dementia practitioner and her role as a leader in senior care advocacy. A Proactive Perspective provides a unique and empowering approach to dementia care, emphasizing the importance of proactive strategies in fostering meaningful relationships with individuals facing cognitive challenges.A Proactive Perspective invites readers to ponder a deeper meaning to personhood, challenge stigmas surrounding dementia, and celebrate enduring human connections. Oglesby-Sutherly encourages caregivers, family, and individuals involved in experiencing dementia to live a more vibrant and connected life with each other.Oglesby-Sutherly founded Veranda Ministries, an accredited non-profit organization offeringdementia care, and The Veranda, a respite program for aging adults. Included in the dimensions of Veranda Ministries is Oglesby-Sutherly's podcast entitled Aging Angst & Alleluias , which currently ranks as a top 10 in the Aging category on Apple Podcasts. Her podcast producer, Sue Duffield, praises the relevancy and biblical necessity of Oglesby-Sutherly's conversations on Aging Angst & Alleluias:“The Kingdom principle, definitively described in scripture, is, according to Leviticus 19:32, to'Stand up in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God.' Mary-Anne said it best: 'Sadly, instead of a refuge to run to as we age, church has become more of a place to run from.' Something is horribly lost when our local church stops considering the aging members of their congregation as part of their community.“Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, and her diverse ministry of caring for those with dementia, teaches and facilitates churches, via conferences and outreaches on how to understand the need for congregations to embrace generational care and its benefits.”Oglesby-Sutherly has over 20 years of experience caring for aging seniors and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She holds triple certification as a PAC trainer, consultant, and coach in Teepa Snow's Positive Approach® to Care(PAC). Furthermore, Veranda Ministries holds a Designated Organization accreditation from Positive Approach® to Care. There are only 17 other organizations in the country that hold the same prestigious designation.A Proactive Perspective in Dementia Care: A Relationship-Based Approach is available in paperback and ebook versions on Amazon. Aging Angst & Alleluias can be heard on ApplePodcasts or at .

