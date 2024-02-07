Maplewood Senior Living Honored With Best Of Senior Living, Top Provider, And Reputation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maplewood Communities Earn 2024 Best of Senior Living Awards, 7th Consecutive Year, Among Other Accolades

WESTPORT, CT, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maplewood Senior Living , a leading provider of luxury senior living across the Northeast and Midwest, is proud to announce that all 16 of its communities have received the prestigious 2024 Best of Senior Living Awards from A Place for Mom, North America's premier platform for senior living provider reviews and advice. This marks the seventh consecutive year of acknowledgment for many of the Maplewood communities. Out of thousands of senior living providers reviewed, Maplewood was also awarded the Top Provider Award, being one of just four organizations to have 100% of communities recognized as a top 1-2% performer nationally.In addition to the Best of Senior Living and Top Provider Awards, five Maplewood communities, along with Inspīr Carnegie Hill , their ultra-luxury property in New York City, earned the highly respected Reputation 800 Award for Best-In-Class Brand Reputation, one of the highest achievements a business can earn. These accolades demonstrate Maplewood's unwavering commitment to its residents through personalized assisted living and memory care experience.“Since our inception, we've strived to elevate the standards for senior living by providing exceptional service, care, and amenities for our residents,” said Shane Herlet, Maplewood Senior Living's Chief Operating Officer.“We are deeply honored that all 16 of our communities have received the Best of Senior Living Awards. This recognition serves as a profound validation of our efforts, acknowledged directly by our residents and their families- the most meaningful compliment we could receive.”Built on the dedication to enhancing the well-being of residents, Maplewood Senior Living stands proudly as a leading innovator in the senior housing industry, distinguished for its upscale senior living residences. These communities provide a wide array of premier services and amenities, ranging from independent living and assisted living to memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. With communities in four different states, Maplewood Senior Living remains dedicated to delivering its distinctive standard of excellence to all residents.About Maplewood Senior LivingMaplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities, and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living has 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. There are New York City and Washington D.C. locations within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. 203-557-4777 or .

Olivia Klein

Hundred Stories PR

+1 6466290045

