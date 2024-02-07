               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Senior AIADMK Leader Rules Out 'Patch Up' With BJP


2/7/2024 10:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar said on Wednesday that the party's doors are shut forever for the BJP.

Former state minister Jayakumar was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement made in Delhi that BJP's doors were open for the AIADMK.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Jayakumar said the cadres and leaders of the AIADMK are totally against any patch up with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

He added that the AIADMK is abiding by the wishes of the party cadres and leaders against an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP has kept its doors open for an alliance, but the AIADMK has shut its doors for the BJP," Jayakumar said.

The AIADMK leader's remarks came amid reports of PMK and Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) leaders, S. Ramdoss and G.K. Vasan, heading mediatory talks between the BJP and the AIADMK.

