Himachal CM Meets Families Of Fire Disaster

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Feb 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met family members of the deceased and other affected victims of the fire in factory N.R. Aroma in the Barotiwala industrial area in Solan district.

Expressing condolences, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to them.

He also met the families of those missing since the incident and consoled them and paid visit to the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured.

"The state government stands with the affected families in this hour of grief and it is our responsibility to provide all possible assistance and relief to them," an official statement quoting Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also visited the incident site and took detailed information and gave directions.

Later, interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said the cause of massive fire is being investigated, adding necessary amendments would be made in the law after consulting with stakeholders in order to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

He said a first information report (FIR) has also been registered and strict action would be taken against the defaulters.

The Chief Minister said Rs 6.5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

The injured have been provided Rs 5,000 each as relief, besides a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per person.

Five people died in the incident and one body is yet to be identified.

Five are still missing.

Thirty-seven were injured in the fire incident, out of which 13 have been discharged from the hospital.

