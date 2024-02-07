Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market Worth $6.1 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market. Asia-Pacific emerges as a region characterized by rapid digitalization, diverse content consumption patterns, and a burgeoning broadcasting industry. Growth drivers include the expanding middle-class population, increasing internet penetration, and the rise of mobile devices as primary content consumption platforms. Asian broadcasters are investing in advanced playout automation solutions to meet the demands of a vast and diverse audience while optimizing operational efficiency.

Top Key Companies in Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market:

Some major players in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market include Harmonic (US), Evertz (Canada), Pebble Beach Systems (UK), Imagine Communications (US), Avid Technology (US), Grass Valley (US), Brightcove (US), Cinegy (US), Pixel Power (UK), ENCO Systems (US), BroadStream Solutions (US), PlayBox Technology (UK), Florical Systems (US), TSL Products (UK), Hardata (US), PlayBox Neo (Bulgaria), Hexaglobe (France), PlanetCast (India), Axel Technology (Italy), Aveco (Czech Republic), Anyware Video (France), Aplomb Technology (India), SI Media (Italy), Amagi (US), TVU Networks (US), Veset (Latvia), Evrideo (Israel), coralbay (UK), Muvi (US), LTN Global Communications (US), and Zixi (US).

Recent Developments:



In November 2023, Avid Technology announced the completion of its acquisition by an affiliate of STG in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. The acquisition was previously announced on August 9, 2023, and approved by Avid stockholders on November 2, 2023.

In October 2023, Harmonic announced that its virtualized cOS broadband platform, previously known as CableOS, now offers a rich array of next-generation capabilities that further extend its unique market-leading position. These capabilities include unified DOCSIS 4.0, BoostD 3.1, simplified timing synchronization for DAA, hitless software upgrades, integrated Profile Management Application (PMA) intelligence, and significantly reduced data center power consumption.

In September 2023, Imagine Communications announced an innovative collaboration with Google Ad Manager that is set to transform converged TV advertising. This strategic collaboration empowers broadcasters and TV operators to seamlessly offer cross-platform campaigns while ensuring consistent ad placement across all delivery methods - be it linear, over-the-air, or internet-streamed CTV.

In September 2023, Pebble and Virtual AI partnered to address the growing FAST market; the two companies are combining market leading playout solutions with advanced traffic and planning capabilities to bring new levels of functionality for FAST services.

In April 2023, MSG Networks announced Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to provide MSG Networks with reliable and real-time scaling capabilities, ultimately enhancing the viewing experience for MSG+ subscribers. Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team reinforces the solution's reliability, ensuring high availability for uninterrupted streaming services. In April 2023, Evertz showcased Evertz, a robust Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes the process of launching new channels and monetizing content across various distribution applications such as Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV, and traditional Broadcast streaming, at NAB 2023.

Inquire Before Buying@

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Advantages:



Channel-in-a-box programmes and playout automation optimise workflow efficiency, minimise manual involvement, and streamline broadcast operations by automating multimedia content scheduling, playout, and management.

By lowering labour costs, purchasing less equipment, and centralising channel administration, these technologies help broadcasters achieve cost-effectiveness and operational efficiencies in the distribution of content.

With playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions, broadcasters may simply expand or modify channel configurations, add new features, and handle a variety of video formats. These solutions also offer flexibility and scalability to respond to changing broadcast requirements.

By include features like backup systems, redundant playout servers, and failover mechanisms, these solutions minimise the chance of service interruptions and guarantee continuous broadcast operations. They also offer great dependability and redundancy.

In order to facilitate interoperability and convenience of deployment, playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions seamlessly interface with the current broadcast infrastructure, which includes video servers, graphics systems, traffic and scheduling software, and advertising insertion platforms.

By enabling broadcasters to administer and provide numerous channels from a single platform, these systems simplify operations and minimise hardware footprint. They also support multi-channel playout. With the real-time monitoring and management these solutions offer, broadcasters can ensure broadcast quality and compliance by keeping an eye on playout operations, managing playlists of content, and making last-minute changes to scheduling and content delivery.

Report Objectives



To define, describe, and predict the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market by offering (solution and services), channel type, channel application, coverage area, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

Browse Adjacent Markets:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

AI Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

AI in cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Generative AI Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

Social Media Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Bot Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/ciab

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets