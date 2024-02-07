Cetera Welcomes Rosso Financial Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Practice group led by Anthony Rosso joins Allied Wealth Partners, part of Cetera Wealth Management Group, from Newbridge Securities

(Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Anthony Rosso* and the Rosso Financial Group team* have joined Cetera Wealth Management Group via Allied Wealth Partners (AWP). Rosso Financial Group, previously affiliated with Newbridge Securities, is based out of Sea Girt, New Jersey, and is committed to providing prudent investment advice, financial planning, insurance solutions and customized portfolio strategies to clients.

"Cetera and AWP offer a unique combination of tools, resources and support that enable a growth trajectory and level of client service that would not have been possible for our business previously," Rosso said. "Cetera's robust wealth management platform will enhance our advisory business, and the technology and additional resources will empower greater efficiencies and better client service. In addition, we appreciate that affiliating with Cetera through AWP provides the opportunity to work closely with the collaborative AWP team on a local level, complemented by the powerful resources and support of Cetera. We look forward to many great opportunities for our clients, our team members and our business for years to come."

"We are pleased to welcome Anthony and Rosso Financial Group to our community of talented advisors," said Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group. "Rosso Financial Group is made up of a dynamic group of dedicated financial professionals committed to serving clients first and foremost, and I feel confident they will continue to thrive at AWP."

Rosso Financial Group is comprised of a team of five financial professionals. As principal and CEO, Rosso founded the firm in 2015 and brings a passion for the business and creating effective client relationships, which led him to develop the firm's unique service model. Brad Daniels*, CFA® has 30 years of experience managing money for several Fortune 500 companies as well as major nonprofits. Sean Keating*, CFP®, ChFC®, CDFA®, EA®; is the firm's in-house financial planner. He holds several advanced certifications, including the prestigious designation of Enrolled Agent with the IRS. Two senior advisors – Leslie K. Curran* and Andy Yost* – round out the Rosso Financial Group team and hold nearly 60 years of combined industry experience.

is part of Cetera Wealth Management Group, which was formed through Cetera's 2023 acquisition of the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group, Inc. Allied Wealth Partners has offices throughout the Tri-State area, including Connecticut, Long Island, Manhattan, and multiple offices in New Jersey.

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

