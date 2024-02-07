Perforce Releases Inaugural State Of Continuous Testing Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comprehensive survey of digital enterprises from diverse sectors, uncovering key trends, prevailing concerns, and top priorities in continuous testing for 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2024 -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces the release of the 2024 State of Continuous Testing Report.

This inaugural report outlines trends in testing, automation rates, the use of AI and ML, and concerns and priorities for 2024. Results were compiled after surveying hundreds of leading digital enterprises across a wide range of industries.

State of Testing Automation

ORGANIZATIONS EMBRACING ADVANCES IN TESTING TECHNOLOGY

With AI and ML reshaping the testing landscape, organizations are actively seeking to integrate these advanced technologies into their existing testing frameworks. But while they recognize the importance of embracing AI and ML into their testing pipeline, there remains a gap in implementation.

"Organizations will be looking to adopt testing platforms that not only embrace new technologies but also stay ahead of the curve," says Stephen Feloney, Vice President of Continuous Testing at Perforce. "In 2024, the imperative to adopt an innovative testing platform that not only aligns with but also surpasses technological progress sets a competitive edge in the industry."

TEAMS PRIORITIZING ACCESSIBILITY TESTING

Accessibility testing will be a major theme in 2024. Organizations understand that accessibility testing expands their reach to a wider audience, including those with visual, hearing, physical, or cognitive impairments. Recent advancements, including tools like VoiceOver and TalkBack, are instrumental for teams to broaden user accessibility while adhering to regulatory mandates.

"Not only is accessibility testing the right thing to do," says Feloney, "but it also allows organizations to expand their user base and their bottom line."

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE 2024 STATE OF CONTINUOUS TESTING REPORT



An increasing number of teams are transitioning to hybrid cloud testing, indicating a rising demand for versatile platforms capable of efficiently supporting such diverse testing environments.

AI-augmented testing is emerging as a dominant force in the industry. While many teams are exploring ways to integrate AI into their testing pipelines, its practical implementation remains a work in progress for a significant number.

Lack of automation resources challenges teams the most. Teams continue to prioritize automation but lack the resources to fully implement it. Accessibility testing is among the top investment priorities. Along with performance automation testing, accessibility testing continues to grow in importance.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Continuous testing experts Mina Sprengeler and John Boebinger of Perforce will break down what challenges teams are facing, their main focuses, and what enterprises are doing to address their continuous testing concerns in the new year.

Date: Wednesday, February 21 Time: 11AM EST

