Mcdonald's Corporation Demonstrates Commitment To Community Empowerment Through $1 Million Contribution To Operation HOPE's '1865 Project'

Atlanta-based non-profit as a 'Founder's Circle' member of The 1865 Project . McDonald's Corporation's generous contribution of $1 million, reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting national financial literacy initiatives that uplift and empower communities. The substantial donation will bolster Operation HOPE's groundbreaking endeavor, inspired by the historic Freedman's Bureau, which was established to educate newly freed Americans about the principles of free enterprise.

The 1865 Project seeks to build on the legacy of the Freedman's Bureau by providing essential tools and resources to help individuals and families make informed financial decisions, foster economic independence, and create pathways to prosperity. The $1 million contribution from McDonald's Corporation reflects the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and the transformative impact that financial education can bring to the underserved.

Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald's Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At McDonald's, we believe in the power of community and the importance of investing in the future. By supporting Operation HOPE's 1865 Project, we are contributing to the development of essential skills that will ensure individuals can build a brighter and more prosperous future for themselves and their communities."

Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, and CEO, John Hope Bryant, commented, "We are honored to welcome McDonald's Corporation as a Founding Circle member of the 1865 Project. This partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration between the private sector and nonprofit organizations, working together to create positive change. McDonald's commitment will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of many as we strive to promote financial dignity and economic resilience."

McDonald's Corporation is also a member of Financial Literacy for All (FL4A), a national initiative dedicated to embedding financial literacy into the nation's schools, workplaces, communities, and culture.

Led by Operation HOPE, the FL4A coalition includes nearly 50 leading organizations that have committed to financial literacy initiatives with the potential of reaching a cumulative employee and franchisee base of up to six million people.

Through these partnerships, McDonald's and Operation HOPE are poised to set a precedent for innovative approaches to corporate engagement. By investing in the 1865 Project and ongoing financial literacy outreach, Founder's Circle members are better equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of free enterprise.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 'Innovator of the Year' recognition from American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas' award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its tenth consecutive 4-star charity rating – for fiscal management and a commitment to transparency and accountability – from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information:

