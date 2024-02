Witness The Return Of Migratory Birds This Spring With The BC Bird Trail

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BC Bird Trail in partnership with Destination BC makes springtime birdwatching easier than ever with its province-wide directory of self-guided birdwatching itineraries





Head to a birdwatching hotspot this spring with The BC Bird Trail. Photo Credit: The BC Bird Trail

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BC Bird Trail is excited to invite birding enthusiasts of all levels and ages to grab their binoculars and celebrate the return of millions of migratory birds this spring, which is considered peak birdwatching season in BC!

“Because we're located along the Pacific Flyway migration route - which is one of the four major migratory flyways in North America - we are in the perfect position to witness millions of birds following ancestral migration pathways through our province,” explains Hollie Galloway, Project Coordinator with The BC Bird Trail.

“Every spring, as birds migrate back to their home base, they seek food and shelter along the way which allows birdwatchers in BC the unique opportunity to spot large flocks of birds, sometimes reaching numbers in the hundreds of thousands during the spring migration season. Plus, the spring migration season can sometimes yield sightings of unique and rare species which is always very exciting for our local birding communities.”

Here's why spring is an ideal time for birding in BC:



A variety of birds can be spotted in abundance this season, including Brants , Warblers , Swallows , Purple Martins , Black-headed Grosbeaks , and Cinnamon Teals . An expansive list of birds that can be spotted exclusively in the springtime can be found here .

Spring birding gives you a better chance of spotting more rare birds than at other times of the year. Keep an eye on the BC Rare Bird Alert blog for rare bird sightings in your area!

Spring is peak migration season in BC, meaning thousands of birds move to and from their nesting and wintering habitats during this season, often stopping in their favourite places all across BC.

With spring comes warmer temperatures and more sunshine, allowing for longer and more comfortable birdwatching experiences.

The time change means that it's easier to get outside and explore during peak birding hours of dusk and dawn. For extra birding fun, several popular community birding events are coming up, all of which are open to the community. These include the 2024 Brant Wildlife Festival (April 5-8, 2024 - Parksville Qualicum Beach), the 2024 Wings Over the Rockies Nature Festival (May 6-12, 2024 - Invermere) and the Greater Vancouver Bird Celebration (May 11-26, 2024 - Various Locations).

Ready to take flight? Here's a list of all of the trails you can explore across BC this spring:

Each birdwatching itinerary listed on bcbirdtrail includes the key birding-related info you need for a self-guided tour, such as a list of the birds you're likely to spot, birding 'hotspots' you won't want to miss, and transportation information for the area. Developed in collaboration with tourism and conservation partners throughout the province, each of these self-guided community itineraries is designed to make birding easy and accessible for locals and tourists alike.



NEW The Vancouver Island North Trail

NEW Kelowna Outpost

NEW Nelson & Kootenay Lake Outpost

NEW Prince George Outpost

NEW Shuswap Outpost

NEW Sooke Outpost

NEW Southern Gulf Islands Outpost

NEW Tofino Outpost

NEW Vancouver Outpost

NEW Vancouver's North Shore Outpost

NEW Vernon Outpost

The Central Vancouver Island Trail

The Columbia Valley Trail

The Fraser Valley Trail

Langford Outpost

Osoyoos Outpost

The Sea to Sky Trail The South Fraser Trail

To plan your very own spring birding adventure, visit .

Follow along with The BC Bird Trail on social media:



About The BC Bird Trail

Launched in September 2020, The BC Bird Trail is the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for novice birders, seasoned veterans and more while promoting personal responsibility, sustainability, and mindfulness. Funding for this program is provided by Destination BC, with support from Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Richmond, and more than a dozen additional tourism partners throughout the province.

