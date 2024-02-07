In Its Ongoing Quest To Be A One-Stop Shop For ALL Your Streaming Favorites, Plex Now Offers Premium Movie Rentals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plex is launching its U.S. movie rental offering with blockbusters including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Wonka. This, in addition to 50k free movies + TV shows and Live TV channels

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing quest to tame the media chaos and become the one-stop shop for all things TV and movies, global streaming media company Plex now offers premium movie rentals in the United States. The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first-and-only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together, combined with the ability to quickly find-and add to a universal watchlist-any title ever made, no matter which streaming service it lives on.

Plex has partnered with top studios to bring top movies and celebrity talent to the Plex platform, including everything from the award season sensations (Barbie, Wonka) to blockbusters with a bang (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Expend4bles) and the latest indie darlings (Priscilla, Ferrari, Dream Scenario) to heroes of all sizes and species (Blue Beetle, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie).

“With today's availability of amazing titles like Barbie and The Color Purple, we are now offering consumers even more choices and movie selections all in one place,” said Keith Valory, Plex's CEO.“Our goal has always been to bring consumers a less chaotic and more fun experience when they sit down together to watch a movie or show. Let's face it: people don't know what to watch and, worse yet, where to watch it. We started last year by creating a single window into all streaming services so people can easily find what to watch, no matter where it is. With the addition of rentals, we are staying focused on our goal to be the first place people go to find any streaming movie and show, watch them, rate them, talk about them, and recommend them to friends and family.”

How To Rent a Movie on Plex

Browse Plex's new movie library to find your rental to enjoy on almost all favorite platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets, game consoles, and more.

Once you have rented a movie, you can play it on any supported Plex player app, and it will automatically appear in Continue Watching on your app home screen. If your smart TV or device is not supported, use the Plex app on your phone, tablet, or computer, and once you rent the movie, you can watch it anywhere you've installed Plex - even on devices that don't allow direct rentals on their platform.

Rental prices start at $3.99, with new movies added to the rental library daily. You can also add the selection to your Plex Watchlist on Plex for when you're ready to watch or when it becomes available (here or anywhere in the streaming universe.)

For more information, visit the Plex blog and see also Renting Movies on Plex .

There's More (Much More): One Place To Find Your Favorite Movies and TV, and Lots of It Free on Plex

Beyond the costs of rentals, Plex is a free ad-supported streaming app for everyone, with no credit cards, subscription costs, or hidden fees.



What's better than FREE? : As the place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers more than just new movie rentals, including plenty of no-cost options with free access to 50,000+ on-demand titles, movies, and TV shows from the biggest names in entertainment as well as 500+ 24/7 live TV channels in the U.S. and 600+ worldwide.

One list of all your movie and TV faves : with a free Plex account, you can keep a single, unified list of any movies or TV shows on any service and finally stop hopping between watchlists on Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and other streaming services.

Discover more of what you'd like : select your favorite streaming services (like Hulu , Netflix , Max, and Disney+) to discover more, search faster, and get curated recommendations-all without ever leaving Plex.

Connect with your friends : what if you could find what to watch next based on ratings and activity from people you know in real life? With Discover Together , you can. Now, you can search for and add friends, share, comment, and more. Personal media management : use Plex to organize, beautify, and stream your personal collection of movies, TV shows, music, and photos anywhere on all your devices.



About Plex

Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to find, watch, rate, talk about, and recommend any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. Available in over 180 countries and partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, premium movie rentals, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. The company is independently owned and backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit , and follow @plex on Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram .

