Smart Airport Technologies Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.8% By 2034: Visiongain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visiongain has published a new report entitled Smart Airport Technologies Market Report 2024-2034 : Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software), by Size (Large Airports, Medium-Sized Airports, Small Airports), by End-user (Airport Authorities and Operators, Airlines, Ground Handlers, Retailers and Duty-Free Operators), by Application (Passenger Processing, Baggage Handling and Tracking, Security and Surveillance, Airside and Landside Operations, Other), by Technology (Biometrics and Identity Management, Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, 5G Networks and Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Robotics and Automation) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis .

The global smart airport technologies market was valued at US$9.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Optimized Operational Efficiency and Resource Management: Fuelling Smart Airports Towards Holistic Excellence

Smart airport technologies emerge as catalysts in optimizing operational efficiency and revolutionizing resource management strategies. Through the infusion of real-time data analytics, airports gain the capability to manage critical resources such as personnel, equipment, and facilities with unparalleled precision. Automated systems for baggage handling, aircraft turnaround, and gate allocation further contribute to the seamless orchestration of airport operations, effectively diminishing delays and fostering an environment of enhanced overall efficiency.

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) for Connectivity: A Technological Symphony Within Smart Airports

The pervasive adoption of IoT within the aviation industry unfolds as a key enabler for connectivity within smart airports. This paradigm shift is powered by a network of IoT sensors and devices that facilitate continuous real-time monitoring of airport equipment, infrastructure, and passenger movements. Illustratively, IoT-enabled beacons stand as exemplars, delivering location-based services that empower passengers to navigate airports effortlessly while receiving personalized information tailored to their journey.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Smart Airport Technologies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global aviation industry, including the smart airport technologies market. The widespread travel restrictions, lockdowns, and a sharp decline in passenger traffic have forced airports to re-evaluate their strategies and prioritize health and safety measures. In the short term, many smart airport technology projects faced delays or temporary suspensions as airports grappled with immediate challenges, such as maintaining social distancing and implementing rigorous sanitation protocols.

Passenger processing systems, a crucial component of smart airports, witnessed a transformation during the pandemic. The emphasis shifted towards touchless and contactless technologies to minimize physical interactions at various checkpoints. Biometric identification and facial recognition systems gained traction as they offer secure and efficient methods of verifying passenger identities without the need for direct contact. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of such technologies, driven by the imperative to enhance safety and hygiene throughout the passenger journey.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 462-page report provides 131 tables and 204 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global smart airport technologies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Smart Airport Technologies. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, size, end-user, application, and technology and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing smart airport technologies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Need for Real-Time Information Driving the Market Growth

In the dynamic landscape of modern air travel, the demand for real-time information has emerged as a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the smart airport technologies market. The aviation industry is witnessing an ever-increasing need for instant and accurate data to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and overall safety within airport ecosystems.

One of the primary drivers behind this trend is the rising expectations of passengers for a seamless and interconnected travel experience. Travelers today expect to receive timely updates on flight statuses, gate changes, and baggage information. As a result, airports are leveraging advanced technologies to provide real-time information through various channels, including mobile apps, digital signage, and online platforms. This not only improves passenger satisfaction but also contributes to the overall efficiency of airport operations.

Increasing Use of Self-Service Technologies at Airports Driving the Market Growth

The increasing use of self-service technologies at airports is a significant market driving factor that is contributing to the growth and evolution of the smart airport technologies market. As airports strive to enhance passenger experiences, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency, the adoption of self-service technologies has become a pivotal strategy.

One key aspect driving this trend is the growing demand from passengers for a seamless and personalized travel experience. Self-service technologies, such as automated check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop systems, and mobile check-in applications, empower passengers with greater control over their journey. These technologies not only reduce queuing times but also offer a more convenient and flexible travel experience, aligning with the modern traveler's expectations.

Get Detailed ToC



Where are the Market Opportunities?

Airport Operation Optimization Through Digitalization Opportunities for the Market

Airport operation optimization through digitalization presents significant opportunities for the smart airport technologies market. The integration of digital technologies across various facets of airport operations can lead to enhanced efficiency, cost savings, and an improved overall passenger experience.

One notable opportunity lies in the digitalization of passenger processing systems. By implementing advanced technologies such as biometric identification, facial recognition, and automated passport control, airports can streamline the check-in, security check, and boarding processes. This not only reduces the processing time but also contributes to increased security levels by leveraging cutting-edge authentication methods.

The Evolving Landscape of Smart Airport Technologies Presents Ample Opportunities for Partnership and Collaboration.

The evolving landscape of smart airport technologies presents ample opportunities for partnership and collaboration, fostering synergies among industry players. One significant avenue for collaboration is between technology providers and airport authorities. Technology companies specializing in AI, IoT, and biometrics can join forces with airports to implement cutting-edge solutions for passenger processing, baggage handling, security, and overall operational efficiency. Such collaborations empower airports to stay abreast of the latest technological advancements without bearing the entire burden of research and development.

Additionally, partnerships between airports and airlines are crucial for the seamless integration of smart technologies across the entire air travel journey. Joint initiatives can streamline processes, such as check-in, security checks, and baggage handling, creating a unified and efficient experience for passengers. This collaboration extends beyond operational aspects to include data-sharing agreements that enhance passenger insights, enabling personalized services and improving overall customer satisfaction

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the smart airport technologies market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Indra Sistemas, S.A., International Business Machines Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Materna IPS GmbH, NEC Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation, Vanderlande Industries B.V, Vision-Box Holding. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments



09 Jan 2024, For a period of five years, SITA Bag Journey will be used by Eurowings to follow passenger baggage in real time during the whole trip. This will lower the overall cost of improperly handled baggage and enhance the passenger experience when checking out.

15 Sept 2023, Honeywell partnered with SITA to offer integrated passenger flow management and biometric boarding solutions for improved airport efficiency and passenger experience. 05 April 2023, Cisco Systems, Inc has made an investment in early-stage start-up focusing on facial recognition technology for secure and contactless boarding processes.



To access the data contained in this document please email ... . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the aviation sector, click on the following links:



Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024-2034

Airport Security Market Report 2023-2033

Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Report 2022-2032 Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Report 2022-2032

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: ...

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: ...

Web: