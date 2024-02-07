Global Application Server Market To Surpass USD 50.14 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rapid Development Of Wireless Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global application server market will attain a value of USD 50.14 billionby 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031). The rapid development of wireless network and mobile device technologies is providing more opportunities for application servers to extend its reach into previously untapped markets such as information delivery, digitization of government services etc. In the global application server market.

Westford, USA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application servers enable network data streaming by providing middleware services for security and maintenance and web application development tools in the global application server market . Organizations are increasingly relying on IT infrastructure as it promises efficient and effective management of databases and backend operations. During the forecast period, the market expansion is expected to be driven by enterprises that are highly dependent on IT infrastructure. Other factors expected to impact market growth include online distribution channels, and the growing need for software that can support sales and enable remote access to sales records.

Get sample copy of this report:

Browse in-depth TOC of "Application Server Market”

● Pages - 157

● Tables – 96

● Figures – 76

Application servers help streamline business processes by allowing remote access to business records in real time. In addition, an application server provides flexibility and ease of use to avoid the costs and complexities associated with building e-commerce applications Increasing competition in the e-commerce sector is software that can access records remotely and for increasing demand for upsell is predicted to drive global application server market expansion.

Prominent Players of Global Application Server Market



Red Hat, Inc. (a subsidiary of IBM)

Fujitsu Limited

Apache Software Foundation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAP SE

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

WSO2, Inc.

CA Technologies (a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc.)

VMware, Inc.

iWay Software (a subsidiary of Information Builders, Inc.)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Progress Software Corporation

Nuxeo Corporation Apprenda, Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Manufacturing Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Rise in Consumer Demand

The end-use manufacturing segment of the market is expected to register the highest growth during 2023-2031. Increased customer demand for availability and timely delivery is driving demand for productivity improvements. The rapid growth of sensor-connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT) application servers is expected to play a major role in accelerating the manufacturing sector's needs.

North America is expected to dominate the global application server market growth with well-established businesses across the region. Faster adoption of technology and increased penetration of mobile devices are the major demand factors. The growing trend of bringing in our own equipment or remote workers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

IT & Telecom Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services

The IT & telecom segment of the market by end-use segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, holding more than 25% by 2022. The IT & telecom industry witnessed a transformation, with the telecom industry certified for use intended for mobile broadband services. On-premises service offerings in the IT industry have been followed by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. In the past, clients had multiple service providers; however, most services are delivered through a single service. Mobile phones are expected to see significant growth in their multimedia capabilities in the global application server market.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market in the coming years owing to its rapidly developing IT infrastructure. Growth in communication technologies and cloud computing will further increase the demand for application servers in Asian countries such as China, Japan and India. Additionally, the introduction of wireless Internet access and increased smartphone usage could accelerate the global application server market. Moreover, increasing the number of technology and infrastructure-based start-ups across the region will further contribute to the growth of the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global application server market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Application Server Market

In December 2022, Microsoft partnered with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to upgrade LSEG's data infrastructure with Microsoft Cloud. Together it developed products for data and analytics and helped both companies' clients automate time-consuming & complex processes and enhance application deployment.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in Global Application Server Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Web Performance Market

Global Application Hosting Market

Global Managed Mobility Services Market

Global Operational Analytics Market

Global Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter