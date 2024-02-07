Supersonic And Hypersonic Missiles Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.7% By 2034: Visiongain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visiongain has published a new report entitled Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2024-2034 : Forecasts by Type (Supersonic Missiles, Hypersonic Missiles), by Platform (Ground-Launched Missiles, Air-Launched Missiles, Sea-Launched Missiles), by Attack Type (Land Attack Missiles, Anti-Ship Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Satellite Missiles), by Component (Missile Structures, Thermal Protection Systems, Sensor Windows, Launching Requirements, Propulsion System), by Guidance System (Inertial Guidance Systems, GPS/GNSS Guided Systems, Radar Homing, Imaging Infrared (IIR) Guidance, Laser Guidance Systems, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis .

The global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market was valued at US$4,460.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Shift in Military Strategies and Doctrines

Evolving military strategies and doctrines contribute to the prominence of supersonic and hypersonic missiles in defence arsenals. Nations adapt their military doctrines to incorporate these advanced missiles, considering their unique capabilities and strategic advantages. The integration of hypersonic missiles into U.S. military strategies, as outlined in the Department of Defence's Hypersonic Weapons Roadmap, reflects a paradigm shift in how nations approach modern warfare and strategic deterrence.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, including the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market. The defence industry, like many others, faced disruptions in the supply chain, manufacturing processes, and overall operations due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce challenges. One major consequence was a delay in ongoing projects and development initiatives within the supersonic and hypersonic missiles sector. The restrictions on movement and global economic uncertainty led to a re-evaluation of budget priorities by various countries, affecting defence spending and procurement plans.

Additionally, the pandemic influenced the demand for these advanced missile systems. While some nations maintained or even increased their focus on enhancing military capabilities, others faced economic constraints, diverting resources away from defence investments. This divergence in priorities had a direct impact on the market dynamics for supersonic and hypersonic missiles. The collaborative efforts and international partnerships crucial for the development of such sophisticated weaponry also faced challenges. Travel restrictions and limited face-to-face interactions hindered the progress of joint ventures, research collaborations, and technology transfers, affecting the overall innovation and advancement in the field.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) Strategies: Shaping Geopolitical Dynamics through Supersonic and Hypersonic Missile Capabilities

Supersonic and hypersonic missiles emerge as linchpins in the intricate tapestry of Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) strategies, strategically employed to curtail an adversary's unfettered operational freedom within defined geographic spheres. Nations strategically cultivate and deploy these advanced missiles as indispensable instruments to establish dominance and control over key strategic regions. A vivid manifestation of this strategic calculus unfolds in Russia's developmental strides, notably the 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile. This sophisticated weaponry constitutes a cornerstone in Russia's pursuit of A2/AD capabilities across critical arenas such as the Baltic and Black Sea regions. The overarching objective remains the deterrence of potential adversaries, underlining the pivotal role played by supersonic and hypersonic missiles in shaping geopolitical dynamics.

Increased Range and Lethality: Transforming Strategic Dynamics through Extended Operational Reach

The relentless pursuit of increased range and heightened lethality propels a continuous wave of innovation in supersonic and hypersonic missile technology, heralding a transformative era in strategic dynamics. These advanced missiles, characterized by their ability to traverse vast distances in remarkably short timeframes, stand as instrumental game-changers, expanding operational ranges and amplifying overall effectiveness. The developmental trajectory of India's BrahMos-II hypersonic cruise missile offers a compelling illustration of this strategic imperative. By actively advancing efforts to enhance both range and lethality, this initiative underscores a strategic commitment to secure a decisive advantage across diverse scenarios, reinforcing the pivotal role of supersonic and hypersonic missiles in shaping the contemporary landscape of military capabilities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Global Arms Race and Competitive Dynamics: Propelling the Proliferation of Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles in Military Theaters

The complex tapestry of the global arms race and competitive dynamics unfolds as a central force propelling the widespread proliferation of supersonic and hypersonic missiles across military theaters. Nurtured by an innate desire to sustain military superiority and outpace potential adversaries, nations embark on fervent quests to both develop and acquire advanced missile systems. The competitive dynamics that unfold, particularly among major global powers such as the United States, Russia, and China, serve as catalysing agents propelling continuous advancements in the capabilities of supersonic and hypersonic missiles. The inherent drive to maintain and enhance military prowess on the global stage fuels an incessant innovation cycle within the realm of missile technology.

Technological Innovation and R&D Investments: Shaping the Future Trajectory of Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles

At the heart of the transformative evolution of supersonic and hypersonic missiles lies the symbiotic relationship between continuous technological innovation and substantial investments in research and development (R&D). Nations strategically channel significant resources into the relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technologies, pushing the very boundaries of missile performance. A pertinent example of this commitment to technological innovation is manifest in the ongoing development efforts surrounding the U.S. Air Force's Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW). This strategic initiative serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication to pioneering advancements in missile systems, accentuating the role of technological innovation and substantial R&D investments in shaping the future trajectory of supersonic and hypersonic missiles.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market are AeroVironment, Inc, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Leidos Holdings, Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Tactical Missiles Corporation, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments



27 Nov 2023, Airbus Defence and Space awarded Elbit Systems Ltd. a contract to supply the Infrared (IR) Missile Warning Systems and Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) for installation on the MRTT A330 refuelling aircraft for Canada. 05 April 2023, The US Navy has awarded Raytheon Technologies Inc.'s Tucson-based Missiles & Defence division one of two contracts totalling $116 million for a new hypersonic missile programme.

