The report estimates the global end-of-life EEE market in 2022 was $4.16 billion. It will likely reach $5.35 billion in 2030, registering a 3.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

Global eWaste generation reached 59.4 million tons in 2022 and will likely reach 74.7 million tons in 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2022 and 2030. The report estimates an average of 2 million metric tons of eWaste added yearly due to the explosive rise in EEE consumption over the last two decades.

Leading developments in the EEE circular economy focus on limiting the generation of end-of-life EEE with top opportunities dedicated to solutions, strategies, and technologies to enable the second life of products and components. We estimate the global second-life EEE market rent, repair, and reuse services at $0.66 billion in 2022. It will likely register a dynamic CAGR of 20.1% between 2022 and 2030 to reach $2.83 billion in 2030.

Governments are setting new policies to limit the export and import of end-of-life EEE, potentially resulting in a growing demand to reinforce or establish the necessary infrastructure to process end-of-life EEE in their countries of origin.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Repair Economy to Support the Second Life of EEE

Growth Opportunity 2: Urban Mining to Recover Resources from End-of-life EEE

Growth Opportunity 3: PaaS to Reduce the Need for EEE Ownership Growth Opportunity 4: DPP to Track and Trace Materials and Components

Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators of EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market



Blancco Technology Group

refurbed

Back Market

TES

SIMS Lifecycle Services

HP

Cisco

Fairown

Security Matters (SMX)

Use Case: IIoT-based Track-and-trace Solution for the Electronics Supply Chain Examples of Other EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

6P Framework for a Sustainable Future and a Circular EEE Economy - More with Less

Market Segmentation Market Definitions

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling



EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Findings

EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Overview

EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Objectives

Overview of Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Growth Accelerators

Role and Growth Opportunities Across Key Market Segments

Hierarchy of the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Approach

New Business Models Supporting the Repair Economy

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

End-of-life EEE Generation - Volume Forecast

End-of-life EEE Product Categories

Value of Raw Materials in End-of-life EEE

Global End-of-life EEE Management - Recovery of Precious and Valuable Metals

Cell Phone Material Composition

End-of-life EEE Collection and Recycling - Volume Forecast

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation in Select Countries

End-of-life EEE - Generated vs. Collected and Recycled Volumes by Region

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Region

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Product

Total EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

End-of-Life EEE Revenue Forecast

End-of-life EEE Revenue Forecast by Service - Recycling and Collection & Transportation

Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Rent, Repair & Reuse

Revenue Forecast Analysis

End-of-life and Second-life EEE - Market Revenue Share by Region

Competitive Environment - End-of-life EEE Management

Market Share Analysis - End-of-life EEE Management Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market

4 Regional Analysis: Circular Economy of EEE



Growth Metrics - Europe

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Europe

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Europe

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Europe

Growth Metrics - The Americas

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - The Americas

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - The Americas

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - The Americas

Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Asia-Pacific

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics - MEA

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - MEA

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - MEA Regulations Supporting EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - MEA

