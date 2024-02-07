(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market: Growth Opportunities in Sustainability and Circular Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report estimates the global end-of-life EEE market in 2022 was $4.16 billion. It will likely reach $5.35 billion in 2030, registering a 3.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.
Global eWaste generation reached 59.4 million tons in 2022 and will likely reach 74.7 million tons in 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2022 and 2030. The report estimates an average of 2 million metric tons of eWaste added yearly due to the explosive rise in EEE consumption over the last two decades.
Leading developments in the EEE circular economy focus on limiting the generation of end-of-life EEE with top opportunities dedicated to solutions, strategies, and technologies to enable the second life of products and components. We estimate the global second-life EEE market rent, repair, and reuse services at $0.66 billion in 2022. It will likely register a dynamic CAGR of 20.1% between 2022 and 2030 to reach $2.83 billion in 2030.
Governments are setting new policies to limit the export and import of end-of-life EEE, potentially resulting in a growing demand to reinforce or establish the necessary infrastructure to process end-of-life EEE in their countries of origin.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Repair Economy to Support the Second Life of EEE Growth Opportunity 2: Urban Mining to Recover Resources from End-of-life EEE Growth Opportunity 3: PaaS to Reduce the Need for EEE Ownership Growth Opportunity 4: DPP to Track and Trace Materials and Components
Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators of EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market
Blancco Technology Group refurbed Back Market TES SIMS Lifecycle Services HP Cisco Fairown Security Matters (SMX) Use Case: IIoT-based Track-and-trace Solution for the Electronics Supply Chain Examples of Other EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Initiatives
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Research Methodology 6P Framework for a Sustainable Future and a Circular EEE Economy - More with Less Market Segmentation Market Definitions
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling
EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Findings EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Overview EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Objectives Overview of Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Growth Accelerators Role and Growth Opportunities Across Key Market Segments Hierarchy of the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Approach New Business Models Supporting the Repair Economy Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints End-of-life EEE Generation - Volume Forecast End-of-life EEE Product Categories Value of Raw Materials in End-of-life EEE Global End-of-life EEE Management - Recovery of Precious and Valuable Metals Cell Phone Material Composition End-of-life EEE Collection and Recycling - Volume Forecast End-of-life EEE Volume Generation in Select Countries End-of-life EEE - Generated vs. Collected and Recycled Volumes by Region End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Region End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Product Total EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Revenue Forecast End-of-Life EEE Revenue Forecast End-of-life EEE Revenue Forecast by Service - Recycling and Collection & Transportation Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Rent, Repair & Reuse Revenue Forecast Analysis End-of-life and Second-life EEE - Market Revenue Share by Region Competitive Environment - End-of-life EEE Management Market Share Analysis - End-of-life EEE Management Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market
4 Regional Analysis: Circular Economy of EEE
Growth Metrics - Europe End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Europe End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Europe Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Europe Growth Metrics - The Americas End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - The Americas End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - The Americas Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - The Americas Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Asia-Pacific End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Asia-Pacific Growth Metrics - MEA End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - MEA End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - MEA Regulations Supporting EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - MEA
