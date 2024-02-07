Old Guard Partners With Gary Sinise Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jose Armenta U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. (Ret.) and his dog Oreo, pictured with their first complimentary bag of All-American food from Old Guard Pet Company in their specially adapted smart-technology home provided mortgage-free from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Old Guard Pet Company has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation to support our nation's most severely wounded veterans and first responders.

- Maggie Gooding, PhD, CEO & Founder FRANKLIN, TN, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Guard Pet Company , a premium dog food brand, has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation to support our nation's most severely wounded veterans and first responders. Old Guard Pet Company is honored to provide these catastrophically wounded heroes a free lifetime supply of our premium recipes and treats for their beloved dogs. The Gary Sinise Foundation builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for the most severely wounded heroes.At the heart of the Gary Sinise Foundation's work is a commitment to creating and supporting unique programs that profoundly impact the lives of those who serve. These programs are designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities, all in the spirit of giving back to those who have given so much to our nation.Through its various initiatives and outreach efforts, the foundation assists individuals and families facing the challenges of military service, recovery, and transition back to civilian life. They understand the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by our defenders and offering practical and emotional support to help them thrive and find a sense of belonging in their communities."Old Guard Pet Co. is extremely honored to support Gary Sinise Foundation's noble cause and unwavering dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of our nation's heroes and those in need," said Maggie Gooding, Ph.D., and Founder of Old Guard. "Together, we are committed to showing gratitude and offering meaningful support to those who have served our country selflessly."“As our Founder Gary Sinise says, 'while we can never do enough to fully repay our nation's heroes and defenders, we can always do a little more,' and Old Guard Pet Company is doing just that," said Jim Ravella, Senior Vice President of Programs at the Gary Sinise Foundation.“We thank Old Guard Pet Company for helping us to uplift our most severely wounded veterans and first responders, their families who sacrifice alongside them, and their beloved canine companions, as they begin their new chapters in their new mortgage free, specially adapted, smart homes.”Old Guard Pet Company and Gary Sinise Foundation invite individuals, organizations, and the community to join them in this vital mission. To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit .ABOUT OLD GUARD PET COMPANYThe only dog food company founded and owned by a Ph.D. in Companion Animal Nutrition, Old Guard relies on established, proven, and historically grounded nutritional foundations. Our founder oversees each process step, from recipe design to our small batch, slow cooking method. At Old Guard, we are committed to delivering safe, nutritious, and tasty recipes. To learn more about our premium nutrition visit .ABOUT THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATIONGary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit .

