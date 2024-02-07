Wayman Expands Academics With 2 New Majors: Aviation Management And Aviation Maintenance Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Capt Tony ShenMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wayman Aviation Academy's college program (wayman) is thrilled to announce the addition of 2 new majors to its academic offerings - Aviation Management and Aviation Maintenance Management . This strategic expansion is in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in Miami's major aviation industry and aligns with Wayman's commitment to providing leading-edge education that prepares students for successful careers in aviation. This is in addition to their existing Aeronautical Science pilot major and vocational pilot airline oriented training.The aviation industry is evolving rapidly, and Wayman recognizes the need for specialized education to meet the demands of this dynamic field. The introduction of the Associate of Science Degree in Aviation Management will equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of aviation operations, including airline management, airport operations, and aviation safety. This major is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the aviation sector, where they will contribute to the efficient and safe functioning of the industry. Graduates will work in airport operation, with airlines and with business charter operators.Complementing the management major is the introduction of the Associate of Science Degree in Aviation Maintenance Management. This major focuses on the critical aspect of ensuring the airworthiness of aircraft through effective maintenance practices, log books and logistics. Students in this program will gain experience in aircraft maintenance, learning from industry professionals and experts. With a curriculum designed to meet industry standards, graduates will be well-prepared to take on key roles in Maintenance Repair Organizations (MROs) and airlines to contribute to the overall safety and reliability of air travel.Capt Tony Shen, President of Wayman Aviation Academy, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, "As the aviation industry continues to grow and evolve, we are committed to providing our students with the education and skills necessary to excel in this global field."Wayman Aviation Academy's college program is known for its commitment to experiential learning, and the new aviation majors will be no exception. Students in these programs can expect hands-on training through state-of-the-art facilities, simulation labs, and partnerships with industry leaders. This practical approach ensures that graduates are not only well-versed in theoretical concepts but also have the practical experience needed to excel in the workforce.For more information about the new Aviation Management and Aviation Maintenance Management majors, including admission requirements and curriculum details, please visit the Wayman website. Wayman Aviation Academy looks forward to welcoming the next generation of aviation professionals to its campus at North Perry Airport between Miami and Ft Lauderdale, FL where it currently trains pilots in the Aeronautical degree program.

