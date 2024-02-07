Gridwealth Hires Experienced Clean Energy Business Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gridwealth , a comprehensive developer, operator, and supplier of renewable energy assets, has hired R.T. Weber as Chief Revenue Officer of its Distributed Energy Resources (DER) business.R.T. brings over 13 years of leadership experience in clean energy in domestic and international markets. His expertise centers around utility-scale & distributed generation markets.“Gridwealth is involved in many parts of the clean energy market, but the development of distributed energy resource (DER) projects is the heart of our business,” said David Ellis, Gridwealth Co-founder & CEO.“R.T.'s background and track record make him a perfect fit to drive results for our rapidly-expanding DER portfolio – we are lucky to have him.”R.T. has developed 2.4 GW of renewable projects with utilities, Fortune 2000's, IPP's and developer partners and personally closed over 900 MW of project acquisitions and co-development partnerships across the U.S. He's led development for 700+ MW of photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects globally and executed more than $1B of utility and distributed generation solar contracts.“Gridwealth is well positioned to accelerate the clean energy transition while creating significant economic value for our customers and partners,” said R.T. Weber, CRO for Distributed Energy Resources.“By combining robust renewable development and policy expertise along with innovative project financing and operational experience, Gridwealth is showing developers and property owners new ways to benefit from economic incentives while simultaneously leaving a lasting, positive legacy.”About GridwealthFounded in 2013, Gridwealth is dedicated to the development, financing, ownership, and operation of commercial, industrial, and community-shared distributed energy assets. Our internal services business encompasses asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy credit brokerage, retail electricity supply, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance.Gridwealth is committed to forging long-term partnerships with our developer network. Through close collaboration with property owners, private and public entities, developers, independent power producers, and power brokers, we offer a complete suite of energy services. Gridwealth is actively involved in over 150 projects, with a strategic plan to operate 500 MW of solar and storage assets by 2027. For more information about our innovative solutions and sustainable initiatives, please visit .

