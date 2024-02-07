ACA Marketing Marks Milestone With Over 150 OOH Latin Music Campaigns Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peso Pluma's GENESIS album LA OOH launch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Latin music industry has experienced a remarkable expansion, becoming a global cultural phenomenon, setting new milestones, and captivating audiences worldwide. As part of this extraordinary journey, out-of-home advertising (OOH) has emerged as a pivotal element in the success of Latin music marketing strategies.ACA Marketing, an agency that has been a pioneer in connecting brands with Latin music artists for decades, has emerged as the leading firm in music OOH advertising for major artists, including 2024 Grammy winners Karol G and Peso Pluma, who also became YouTube's most viewed artist of the year in the U.S."As Latin artists become global success stories, we have not only seen out-of-home advertising investment increasing in the U.S. but worldwide," explains Sean Valadez, ACA Marketing COO. "Music fans live and interact in their communities. Seeing their favorite artists in large, visually striking outdoor campaigns has proven to establish an emotional connection between the artists and their fan base that can't be replaced with digital or mobile advertising," he added.According to Music Business Worldwide, the number of Latin music listeners on Spotify worldwide soared 986% from 2014 to 2023. This growth has been reflected in streaming numbers and chart performances, fueled by innovative marketing approaches by the artists and their record labels.Cityscape takeovers, digital displays, and strategically placed posters in renowned locations such as Times Square in New York City or Shibuya in Tokyo have become integral parts of ACA Marketing's global promotion of these artists and their latest releases."The intersection of music and visual art in outdoor spaces is a powerful tool for promoting Latin music and engaging audiences on a grand scale," added Valadez. "Leveraging iconic locations and important music moments, such as the Latin Grammys, with unique creative designs, is helping make a lasting impact."About ACA MarketingACA Marketing was founded in 1999 by veteran Latin music marketing pioneer Ayelet Corona to connect brands with Latin artists to create new opportunities in experiential marketing, sponsorships, concert promotion, and guerrilla marketing. Since joining the company in 2007, ACA Marketing COO Sean Valadez has expanded its services to focus on national and international OOH advertising, expanding their offerings across the globe in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. ACA Marketing's clients include Warner Music Latina, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Sony Music Latin, Virgin Music Latin, Live Nation, and Fonovisa. For more information, visit acamarketing.

