Angel Armor Unveils The RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0: Improved Appearance, Redefined Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0 is crafted with sophisticated features and customization options tailored for law enforcement professionals.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angel Armor , a leading innovator in protective solutions, proudly introduces the RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0 , a breakthrough product that seamlessly combines elegant design with practical functionality. This latest addition to Angel Armor's product line caters to the needs of law enforcement professionals with its versatile configurations and advanced features.The RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0 offers a professional aesthetic in Class B or Load Bearing configurations for enhanced appearance and utility. The Load Bearing option boasts laser-cut MOLLE webbing crafted from remarkably durable and tear-resistant color-matching laminate, compatible with the Ally OneTM Pouch Series. The adjustable shoulder epaulets, soft v-neck profile, and multi-functional dress pockets provide secure and easily accessible storage for essential gear, including cell phones.The RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0 is available in a variety of colors and is highly customizable, with options for badges, nameplates, and back ID configurations, with additional mounts for communication devices and body cams. Comfort is prioritized through on-body shoulder adjustments, QuadCore® Belt System, and an antimicrobial mesh lining for moisture-wicking.Designed for male and female officers, the RISE Uniform Carrier 2.0 offers a tailored fit and is proudly made in the USA. The various configuration options cater to diverse needs, ensuring the carrier meets the demands of modern law enforcement.For more information, Angel Armor encourages those interested to contact their team of experts to learn more about their wide range of protective solutions.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.

