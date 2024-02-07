Celebrate - Nelson 'Mandela In Miami' Collect His Original Art -Star Performances - Gala Reception, Friday, February 16

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commemorate Nelson Mandela's Legacy with His Collectable Original Art, February 16, 5:30 pm

THe Evening Theme,“Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.”

Tukwini with her mother Makaziwe Mandela, founded the House of Mandela in 2010.

Commemorate Nelson's Mandela's Legacy. The House of Mandela brings to Miami a Celebration of Visionaries Manifesting Destiny's, Tukwini Mandela, Keynote

- Nelson MandelaMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The House of Mandela © in association with title sponsor Forum Pay, forumpay TM and event partners are inviting business and civic leaders, collectors of contemporary Art, art enthusiasts, the luxury design trade, gallerists, museum curators, cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and social activists to experience a gala celebration, Friday, February 16 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at BrandStar Studios in Medley/Miami, Florida. The once in a lifetime activation commemorates the legacy and profoundly inspired works of art by Nelson Mandela. Fellow artists creating in all mediums will also exhibit or perform at 'Mandela in Miami'. The 'Party with a Cause' anticipates over two-hundred esteemed guests to attend many whom are inbound from throughout the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, UAE and Asia.BrandStar Studios, located at 7321 NW 75th Street, Medley , Florida 33166, a short 15 minutes from the Miami International Airport, is known as South Florida's largest virtual production destination.“BrandStar has the distinction of being the studio of choice for innumerable broadcast and commercial productions. Combine the mystic of the media, headline performances with the luxurious location our guests are promised a rich and intimate networking experience. " states CEO Mark Alferi.“Tukwini Mandela is slated for the remote Keynote Welcome Speech whereby she continues to advance her grandfather's lifelong commitment to extinguish hate and violence with the power of passive resistance, dignity for all race, gender and living beings,” states Paige Iamunno the evening's co-host and a member of the family office, AIC, headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida.Tukwini with her mother Makaziwe Mandela, founded the House of Mandela in 2010. The curated exhibit of Mandela's collectable works feature drawings and paintings he created during a 27-year incarceration as punishment for his strident stand against South African (and global) Apartheid. In addition this rare multimedia installation features a program of aspirational Art that includes South African Artist - Loyisio Mkize with five museum quality portraits of Nelson Mandela and a program of headline performers.Collectors will receive both an NFT and the authenticated original. With the Art ranging from $750-$215,000 all guests will have the means to carry on Mandela's legacy. Whitelist opportunities for collectors who would like early access to the NFT sales are also available.The bronze tier is a combination of NFTs alone and NFTs with prints. The Silver Series is a collaboration with artist Loyiso Mkize featuring portraits of Nelson Mandela. Platinum and Gold Series come with the original artwork by Nelson Mandela. A portion of all NFT sales will be dedicated to the Mandela Foundation. There is still time to become a collaborator on the event, reach out to ... for an overview of our underwriter and participation opportunities,“ confirms Paige Iamunno.“For the first time ever in South Florida, our guests will indulge in the finest gourmet tastings by Master Grill Chef and Wagyu Brand Ambassador, Julio 'Down by the School Yard' El Correntino. Fine dining will be paired with the finest wine and spirits. Lamborghini Champagne, the wines of South Africa by Fumana Wine and a portfolio gifted by Wine Source will serve as a backdrop. The showcase will advance the high water marks of Nelson Mandela, his family and a life dedicated to passive resistance and championing the cause of Social Justice and Freedom.His embrace of social and cultural diversity is reinforced on canvas, non-fungible tokens and will be on display at BrandStar Studios immersive LED, the East Coast's largest, unreal technology screen.Moderating an all-star lineup of entertainment and House of Mandela Exhibit is Zach Hirsch who podcasts to millions. Currently the noted influencer has teamed up with ex-NFL running back Adam“#realpacman24” Jones and hosts the popular 'Pac and Zach' podcast . High on the program roster is CJ 'Boogatti' Myers @MetaMansionMia, a serial entrepreneur in the Web3- NFT space, concert promoter and music producer while he elevates international Brand Partnerships from here to Asia and back. @boogattirecordsIf Tatiana Moroz has not yet crossed your fandom, tune in and brace yourself for this live performance at the Mandela Reception. This chill worthy songstress may be on track to carry on for Baez and Dylan with tracks like 'Master of War' and 'Evolution of Revolution' You tubeThe $500 admission is complimentary for select 'VIP's' and members of the 'fact based' press. Top tier guests will receive a collectable gift tote that's contents exceed the price of admission. A portfolio of limited edition and exclusive Digital Collectables for 'Mandela in Miami' have been made available by the event underwriters, producers and sponsors. As space is limited do not miss this unique, rich networking opportunity to engage socially minded guests and Art aficionados.“This is an inimitable opportunity to acquire images from this highly valued portfolio that can be seen on exhibit in museums and private collections around the world. Each work expresses the artists unique visual lexicon. Every artwork represents a piece of history and the spirit of Nelson Mandela," confirms Allen J. West of Foster Dreamzzz Foundation.Owners of these unique artworks gain exclusive benefits, including the opportunity to speak privately with the Mandela family, garnering and preserving a piece of Mandela's life, and so much more. Join us on the right side of history.Read more: Mandela is considered the father of Modern South Africa. He was instrumental in tearing down the oppressive government and installing democracy. Mandela received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for peacefully destroying the Apartheid regime and laying the foundation for democracy.

