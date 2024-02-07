Soulful CXO Podcast Celebrates 50Th Episode Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Soulful CXO Podcast with Dr. Rebecca Wynn proudly announces the achievement of its 50th episode milestone.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Soulful CXO Podcast, hosted by renowned CISO and cybersecurity expert Dr. Rebecca Wynn (Chief Cybersecurity Strategist & CISO, Click Solutions Group ), proudly announces the achievement of its 50th episode milestone. Since its inception, the podcast has been a beacon of core values and leadership principles, focusing on the intersection of technology, business, and humanity.Dr. Wynn's insightful interviews with distinguished guests, ranging from authors and business leaders to industry experts, have uniquely explored the intricate interplay between technology, business, and humanity. The show delves into critical topics such as cybersecurity, risk management, and leadership, offering listeners a fresh perspective on leveraging technology for positive change.Notable guests featured on the podcast include Theresa Payton (the Chief Advisor and CEO of Fortalice and the first female White House Chief Information Officer (CIO)), Jim Routh (distinguished CISO and security leader with over 30 years of experience at Fortune 500 companies), Dr. Ann Cavoukian (global authority and creator of Privacy by Design (PbD) and former three-term Information & Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, CAN), Rick Howard (Chief Analyst and Senior Fellow at CyberWire, former CSO for Palo Alto Networks, and Commander for the U.S. Army's CERT), and Terry Grafenstein (Chief Audit Executive and EVP PenFed Credit Union, and former Inspector General for the U.S. House of Representatives). Each episode, spanning approximately 30 minutes, has been a captivating journey through the minds of thought leaders who share their experiences and insights."We are thrilled to reach the 50th episode milestone," said Dr. Rebecca Wynn. "The Soulful CXO Podcast has been an enriching platform for meaningful conversations. The goal is always about learning from thought leaders in their field. What is their WHY? How do they know how to lead? Do they struggle with imposter syndrome? What are their core values? How do they maintain their health and resiliency, and how does that affect their family? How do they make career choices? How do they make life choices? That's what the show is all about. So, you don't have to be a technologist. You don't have to be in business. You don't have to be in finance. You can have your own business. You can be a stay-at-home mom or a stay-at-home dad. You can be retired. You can be in high school. You can be in college. If you want to be the best CEO of your life and come from a core values perspective, that will have a positive ripple effect in the world, then these are your people; I am your person through the Soulful CXO. Come join us!”“I am so proud of Rebecca. She does so much for the community. Her shows are an inspiration!” said Theresa Payton.“It's amazing to hear how quickly guests are comfortable in this unscripted show and open up to Rebecca. She's a natural. This is a top-rated and rapidly growing show on the ITSPmagazine Podcast Network,” said Marco Ciappelli (Co-Founder, ITSPmagazine Podcast Network)Listeners can catch the celebratory 50th episode featuring Dr. Ann Cavoukian and previous episodes on major podcast platforms such as Apple, Spotify, and Google. The Soulful CXO Podcast continues to inspire those seeking a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving landscape of technology and its impact on our world.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Rebecca Wynn, please contact:Soulful CXO...About Soulful CXO PodcastDr. Rebecca Wynn, a renowned CISO and cybersecurity expert, hosts the Soulful CXO podcast. The podcast focuses on the intersection of technology, business, and humanity, exploring how these three areas impact each other. Dr. Wynn interviews guests, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts in various fields, to share insights and experiences on cybersecurity, risk management, and leadership. The podcast aims to provide a fresh perspective on how technology can be leveraged to create positive change in the world.

