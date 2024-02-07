Rater8 Announces Winners Of The 2023 Practice Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

rater8's annual awards celebrate healthcare practices and providers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to delivering unparalleled patient experiences.

MONTVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management , proudly announces the recipients of the 2023 Practice Excellence Awards . These awards celebrate healthcare practices and providers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to delivering top-notch patient experiences.About the rater8 Practice Excellence AwardsThese annual awards recognize top performers in patient satisfaction across the following categories: practices (small, medium, and large); doctors; advanced practitioners; and office staff. Winners were selected based on the highest overall ratings as determined by rater8 patient satisfaction surveys conducted throughout 2023.Evan Steele, Founder and CEO of rater8, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievements of the winning practices and providers, remarking,“We started the Practice Excellence Awards in 2021 and look forward to recognizing the best of the best in healthcare each year. Based on our patient satisfaction survey data collected throughout the year, the 2023 winners have consistently demonstrated excellence in healthcare and commitment to delivering unparalleled patient experiences.”Steele went on to emphasize the scope of the awards, stating,“At rater8, we work hard to give patients a voice, and with 5.7 million survey questions answered in 2023, they certainly spoke up! We are dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to measure, analyze, and enhance the quality of the patient experience. These awards aren't just about recognition; they're a celebration of the real impact these practices and providers make in the lives of the patients they serve.”Categories and WinnersHighest Rated Practice OverallLarge:. McBride Orthopedic Hospital, Oklahoma City, OK. Midwest Center for Women's HealthCare, Bannockburn, IL. Integrated Medical Professionals (Solaris Health), Farmingdale, NYMedium:. Discover Health, San Francisco, CA. North Florida Bone and Joint Specialists, Gulf Breeze, FL. DownEast Orthopedics, Bangor, MESmall:. Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point, Stevens Point, WI. Howard Health and Wellness, Naples, FL. Synergi MedSpa, Chesterfield, MOHighest Rated Doctor. Karen Walker, M.D., Alabama Dermatology Associates, Northport, AL. Norman Ravski, M.D., County OBGYN, Branford, CT. Andrea Pikkula, O.D., Eye Associates of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO. Stephanie Walsh, M.D., Alabama Dermatology Associates, Northport, AL. Kyle Hehe, D.P.M., Artisan Foot & Ankle Specialists (Balance Health), Mission Viejo, CAHighest Rated Advanced Practitioner. Tom Dubuque, PT, University Orthopedics, East Providence, RI. Kimberly Wiley, NP-C, Heart and Vascular Care (CVAUSA), Canton, GA. Lisa Schmidt, PA-C, First State Orthopaedics, Newark, DEHighest Rated Office Staff. Lori H., Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI), Galloway, NJ. Danielle K., Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI), Galloway, NJ. Susan C., Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI), Galloway, NJOnce again, congratulations to these shining examples of practice excellence.About rater8rater8 is the healthcare industry's leader in reputation management, empowering organizations across the country to measure, analyze, and improve the overall quality of the patient experience. rater8's innovative solutions help healthcare practices and providers thrive in an increasingly patient-centric landscape.ContactTo learn more about rater8, email ... or visit rater8.

