HomeWAV Wins 2024 Big Innovation Award

Business Intelligence Group Names HomeWAV a Winner

Telecommunications company recognized for pioneering solutions, creating meaningful impact to serve and support communities

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is honored to announce it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.Securing this award stands as a testament to HomeWAV's unwavering commitment to innovation and its profound impact to connect communities nationwide, awarded to an organization whose culture, products and people are consistently delivering innovative solutions for their community and customers."Innovation is the heartbeat of progress, moving us beyond the limits of today into the boundless possibilities of tomorrow,” said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar.“At HomeWAV, we recognize that innovation isn't just a choice; it's the foundation of our mission. By continually pushing the boundaries of technology and service, we empower families to stay connected with their incarcerated loved ones like never before. Through innovation, we redefine what's possible, enhancing lives and transforming the landscape of correctional communication."Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.“We are thrilled to be honoring HomeWAV as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”About HomeWAVFounded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at and on LinkedIn and Facebook.About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.Business Intelligence Group Contact:Maria JimenezChief Nominations OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group...+1 (909) 529-2737###

