2/7/2024 10:00 AM EST

Stocks in Play

2/7/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Liberty Gold Corp. : Reported assay results from an additional four core holes from the 11-hole, property-wide 2023 core drill program at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeastern Idaho. Drill results released herein include core drilling from the Discovery Zone and surrounding areas. 0.74 g/t Au over 40.3 m including 1.06 g/t Au over 10.1 m 0.51 g/t Au over 58.4 m and 0.85 g/t Au over 22.7 m. Liberty Gold Corp.

shares T are trading unchanged at $0.24.









