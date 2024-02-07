(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Gap Drives Ahead with New Creative Leadership
Yum Brands Leaps Despite Earnings Disappointment
Alibaba Weaken on Revenue Miss
CVS Gains on Q4 Earnings
Roblox Beats in Q4, Shares Hike Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Most Active Stocks for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
Palantir (PLTR) supercharged the technology sector on Tuesday after rising by 30.8%. Momentum investors put aside concerns about the software firm's generous stock-based compensation. Instead, they bought PLTR stock after it posted an 8-cent earnings per share on revenue of $608.35 million.
Palantir shares must continue yesterday's momentum. Optimistic markets overlooked Palantir's Q1 revenue forecast. Still, its full-year revenue guidance is above Wall Street's expectations.
On the high-risk front, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has serious selling pressure. NYCB stock lost 22.22% on Tuesday. Moody's downgraded all of NYCB's long-term ratings after the market closed. The bank's chief risk officer and chief auditor left the firm.
In the EV sector, Tesla (TSLA) shares will fight to find support at the $185 level. Shares peaked at over $260 in late Dec. 2023 only to fall almost daily. Ford (F) updated investors with its EV strategy in its quarterly report. Its inability to compete with Tesla should help TSLA's stock. LCID stock rose by 8.7% yesterday. However, its business faces too much pricing pressure as EV demand falls.
The AI rally shows signs of losing momentum. AMD fell for two straight days. As the 15th most actively traded stock on Tuesday, trading volume will intensify today. Chip firm ARM Holdings will post results after markets close today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07022024000212011056ID1107822988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.