Chris La - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Expect big stock moves for companies posting quarterly results today on Wednesday before markets open. Representing China, Alibaba (BABA) will post results, where investors expect revenue growth.

Uber (UBER), whose stock commands a $141.97 billion market capitalization for the driving service firm, is ready to trade to new highs.

After Humana (HUM) posted a severe decline in business health, shareholders are cautious on CVS Health (CVS).

Short-sellers will monitor gaming firm Roblox (RBLX) today. Analysts expect the firm to lose 56 cents a share despite revenue growing by over 20% to $1.08 billion. Short-sellers hold a 3.97% short interest against the stock.

After the market closes, value investors who bet on PayPal (PYPL) await better results. The firm hired a new CEO, Alex Chriss, who took on the position on Sept. 27, 2023. PayPal faces pressure from firms like Apple (AAPL), whose Apple Pay is highly popular with its users.

In the tech sector, ARM Holdings (ARM) is likely to disappoint investors. Chip demand is weakening. Accelis (ACLS), whose stock peaked at $190 last summer, needs to post EPS growth of over 20% to meet analyst expectations.

In the entertainment sector, investors will review Disney (DIS) earnings closely. Activist investors are pressuring Disney to break up into smaller units.









