Creta Partners With Lloyd Investment Group In Establishing A Fund To Enhance The Growth Of Web3 Gaming Industry

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Creta, a prominent Web3 metaverse gaming platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Lloyd Investment Group, a global private investment fund headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in collaboration with Thomas Vu, legendary producer of League of Legends and Emmy Awards winner for Arcane, and Sangyoun Lee, CEO of Diverse, the development company of Creta.







Creta Partners With Lloyd Investment Group

This collaboration involves the establishment of a new fund, currently valued at $1 billion, aimed at propelling the growth of the Web3 gaming industry across the MENA region. Lloyd Investment Group, known for its focus on energy, infrastructure, technology, and real estate sectors, recognizes the potential within Creta and is committed to leading the market across the MENA region in the entertainment and gaming sector.

The newly established fund will provide grants to emerging developers, enabling them to bring their game concepts to life. It will offer creative developers and startup studios the opportunity to access funding for the development of innovative game ideas, ultimately contributing to the success of the CRETA Platform. The launch of this USD$1 billion Fund underscores the growing importance of the Web 3.0 gaming industry and its potential to shape future social interactions, leisure activities, and work dynamics on the CRETA Platform.

CRETA's ultimate goal is to unite a coalition of top-tier developers, creators, and producers, inviting them to contribute their high-quality creations to the platform. With a cutting-edge gaming and entertainment platform, Creta aims to lead the next generation of game and metaverse content industries.

The new fund aims to expand the Creta metaverse by developing content and cultivating a pool of skilled developers. By attracting a diverse array of talented Web3 developers and content creators to the Creta ecosystem, the platform seeks to enrich its content offerings and exceed the expectations of its early adopters. This collaborative approach is expected to generate synergies in public relations, marketing, and community engagement, leading to increased content creation and further expansion of the Creta ecosystem.

Creta, headquartered in the UAE with additional offices in Japan and Armenia, is spearheaded by Diverse, a Korean metaverse game developer renowned for its high-performance game engines and advanced graphics technology. Leveraging Locus Chain, a robust public blockchain, Creta offers a super-sized multiverse where multiple metaverses can seamlessly merge and expand, boasting photo-realistic visual quality.

In addition to its technical and creative prowess, Creta has garnered recognition for its collaborations with industry luminaries such as Yoshiki Okamoto and Thomas Vu, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Web3 gaming industry.

Creta is a Web3-based multiverse gaming platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a team of developers, publishers, and blockchain experts who have made a name for themselves in the global gaming industry. These include Ray Nakazato, a respected producer in the Japanese and global gaming industry, Alexander Harutyunyan, former CEO of European game publisher INNOVA, and CCR's Seokho Yoon, who developed Korea's national game Fortress. The partnership with Okamoto, the legendary game designer behind Street Fighter 2, Resident Evil, and Monster Strike, and Thomas Vu, producer of League of Legends and Emmy Award winner for Arcane, is expected to result in a world-class lineup of Web3 game titles.

Creta is comprised of four parts: the endlessly scalable Creta Multiverse, the Creta Game Platform (CGP), which powers a wide range of Web2 and Web3 games, Creta Studio, where anyone can create high-quality games and content, and Creta SuperClub, the Web3 community that connects the entire Creta platform. Creta Multiverse is in the process of implementing an ultra-large-scale multiverse (three metaverses to be opened sequentially) that will allow many different metaverses to combine and expand upon each other and aims to be the only Web3 platform in the world with photorealistic visuals. The Creta Multiverse is designed to be a one-stop shop for various content services and ecosystems, including games in the MMORPG, Battle Royale, and casual genres, rather than separate executions. Creta SuperClub is the first service that allows users to fully own the data of their community within the legal framework. The rights to clubs and posts are technically NFTized, allowing NFT owners, such as operators and members, to own, trade, sell, acquire, and merge. It is also a truly decentralized community service where information about each club member is not stored on a specific server but is all on-chain. This aims to allow influencers to manage their fans without being locked into a platform.

Company Address: CRETA FZCO, Dubai Digital Park A2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai UAE

