NEI General Contractors Recognized As 2024 Top Impact Company By Real Leaders

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / NEI General Contracting , an award-winning general contracting firm, is pleased to announce it has been named a recipient of a 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the second year in a row. NEI was one of only a handful of general contractors in the country to make the list, and ranked #38 out of 185 companies. The Real Leaders Impact Awards annually honors the top companies driving positive impact while achieving impressive business growth, and chose this year's winners from over 500 applications received from 15+ countries.

The annual awards rank privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation) to vet and rank the applicants based on those parameters. This list of globally-recognized companies is characterized by the winners' commitment to recognizing that their impact on employees, society, and the planet is as important as maintaining a healthy bottom line.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®, marking our second consecutive year on the list," said Josef Rettman, President . "It is a true testament to the dedication of our team and the values ingrained in our culture. This recognition affirms that our efforts are making meaningful strides in addressing fundamental challenges through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions."

In addition to the new I.M.P.A.C.T categories, the awards debuted five new awards such as: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent."After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact." said Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.

The 2024 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, and Every Man Jack. A special "Real Leaders UNITE" awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2024 to honor the winners.

NEI prioritizes equity and inclusion with initiatives that are designed to engage and maximize the participation of diverse local contractors and community-based workforce on all of its construction projects.

About NEI General Contracting

NEI is a privately held company committed to affordable housing with extensive experience in ground-up, moderate rehab, elderly, veteran, historic rehab, historic tax credit and tax credit projects. Providing a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients throughout the United States.

NEI has three regional offices, to help better serve its clients: Boston to serve the Northeast, Florida to serve the Southeast, and Texas to serve the Southwest.

Founded in 1998 on the principles of integrity and diligence, we have opened the door to over 24,000 newly homed and hopeful families, giving them a chance for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit .

