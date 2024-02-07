Get Well Named #1 Market Leader For Patient-Driven Care Management By KLAS

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Powering 50 million patient interactions each year, Get Well enhances healthcare experiences for health systems and patients

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Get Well , the market leader in digital patient engagement, proudly announced today that it's been recognized as the #1 market leader in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report for Patient-Driven Care Management.

For more than two decades, Get Well has built an entire suite of software products that seamlessly integrate into health systems and create better healthcare experiences for patients, most recently with the launch of the Get Well 360 platform. The company now has over 3,500 live health IT system integrations and powers 50 million patient interactions each year.

"Since starting the company over 20 years ago, our mission to help healthcare systems improve the patient experience has remained constant," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "We are honored and grateful to be recognized as the #1 market leader in the 2024 Best in KLAS report. It's a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to empowering healthcare organizations and the patient communities they serve. Beyond that, it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized by our clients, underscoring the tangible impact we have on both the provider and the patient."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care based on feedback from thousands of providers over the last year.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Get Well remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through innovative solutions that encourage patients to engage in their healthcare journey, and empower providers to deliver exceptional care to their patients. To learn more, visit getwellnetwork.

About Get Well

Get Well empowers the communities you serve to take control of their healthcare journey. With the Get Well 360 Platform, healthcare organizations can now deliver consumer-centered experiences that build lifelong loyalty while deepening patient relationships, improving clinical quality, and growing market share. Each year, we empower organizations to activate, engage, and retain millions of patients. Learn more at getwellnetwork or follow Get Well on LinkedI and Twitter .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.

