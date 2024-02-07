Anti-Azerbaijani Forces Disturbed By Elections In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
The holding of extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan for the first time in Garabagh and Khankendi was an
important event in the history of independent Azerbaijan, but it
was also a shocking moment for a number of anti-Azerbaijani
forces.
Elections are underway, and President Ilham Aliyev and his
family voted for the first time in Khankendi using their right to
vote. However, this event was not received unambiguously,
especially by the separatist Armenians and the forces supporting
them. Those forces, which try to find excuses in everything, once
again attracted the public's attention this time by looking for an
insignificant reason.
Armenian politician Edmon Marukyan shared on the social network
about President Ilham Aliyev's voting in Khankendi and said that
voting in Khankendi is against the law according to Azerbaijani
legislation.
Although the Armenian lawyer tries to show himself as a very
experienced expert in talking about laws, it is clear that he has
forgotten the main issue. First of all, the elections in Azerbaijan
were organized not only in Garabagh, but even in many countries of
the world for the citizens of Azerbaijan. That is, it is not
necessary for a citizen of Azerbaijan who is registered in any
region of Azerbaijan to vote at his address. As for the election in
Khankendi, why doesn't Edmon Marukyan criticize the holding of
so-called elections in the territory of Azerbaijan (Khankendi) some
time ago? If we are talking about law, shouldn't it be viewed from
an international perspective? Or should the rights work only for
the benefit of the occupying Armenia?
Edmon Marukyan probably added only one word to his repertoire by
memorizing what other separatist and lobbyist Armenians said:
"ethnic cleansing". Although this word mostly belongs to Armenians,
today others like Marukyan use it widely in their lexicons. But
let's remember that the term ethnic cleansing remained 30 years ago
and Armenians were the first to introduce it in the South Caucasus
with their mass killings in Khokaly and other places in Garabagh.
Unlike Armenians, Azerbaijan did not harm any Armenians in
Garabagh. On the contrary, today the Azerbaijani citizens of
Garabagh, many of whom are of Armenian nationality, feel free and
independent. If you were right, today Azerbaijan would not own them
and would not care for them as its citizens.
There is still much to be said. Because there are still more
forces that are worried about the elections, whose eyes see the
truth, but their tongues do not keep silent.
We had an extensive introduction to Lindsey Snell in the
previous publications. She is not that famous though but still able
to be on agenda due to her insatiable love for Armenians,
especially the separatist regime once illegally snatched Garabagh.
From her adventures in Turkiye to her connections with a number of
terrorist organizations, detailed information was provided.
However, this time Lindsey tried to discuss the fact that the
elections were held undemocratically by sharing a photo of the
ballot paper. She believes that citizens of Azerbaijan vote under
the influence of some force. I assure you that you are wrong. Some
92 percent of Azerbaijani citizens, and even more, thank Ilham
Aliyev for this day of Azerbaijan.
You and the others like you are just so euphoric because of the
influence of your love for Armenians that you see everything
wrongly about Azerbaijan. Let it be so. This is your right. And we
got what belonged us, and as a whole Azerbaijan, we vote for our
candidate, who deserves the presidency, both in Grabagh and all
over the world.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107822965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.