Ukraine Official Says Russia Used Two North Korean Missiles For Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia used two North Korean missiles to strike Kharkiv on February 7.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigations department at the main directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv this morning were North Korean-made. Metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives experts at an industrial zone. According to preliminary conclusions by specialists, these are North Korea's HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles," he said.

Bolvinov said the missiles had hit enterprises that produce concrete and roofs. There were five hits close to each other. Significant destruction was recorded, and some objects were ruined. Among the injured are a woman and two men (a security guard and the general director of the companies that were hit).

Russia using North Korean artillery rounds in war against Ukraine - defense intel

Investigators and criminologists are working at the sites of strikes that the Russians launched from the Belgorod region. Experts carefully collect all the fragments of missiles and small combat elements using magnets, Bolvinov said.

The Russians struck an industrial zone in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv at 06:00 on February 7. Three people were injured.