Carlelo Latest Report Reveals Maruti Suzuki Baleno And Swift Lead Top-Selling Models In India\'S Digital New Car Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 07 February 2024: With the continuous growing demand for hatchbacks, CarLelo (a Capri Loans Venture), a leading online new-car retailing platform, has released its latest report highlighting Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno as the premier choices in India\'s burgeoning digital new car market. The data reveals that during the last quarter of 2023, the company experienced a surge with 6,227 inquiries for the Maruti Suzuki Swift and 2,421 for Baleno.



CarLelo\'s report has highlighted that both Maruti models have captivated the growing demand of online new-car buyers nationwide, generating an unprecedented increase in bookings and inquiries. The company has recently recorded a significant 300% increase in bookings of new cars in CY2023. This remarkable growth highlights the popularity of Maruti models among consumers seeking to purchase new cars online. Having an online user base of over 5 lakhs, month on month, the company has seen a persistent and strong interest in Maruti vehicles throughout the year.



In line with its commitment to innovation, Maruti Suzuki continues to push boundaries with technologies being offered in its product offerings. Both Swift and Baleno models stand as prime examples of this dedication, offering customers a blend of advanced features and unparalleled convenience.



Since its inception in 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has seen an overall sales figure of one million units, showcasing its dominance in the market. In 2023 alone, the model sold a remarkable 73,090 units, further solidifying its position as a top choice among consumers. From its strong brand recall, exceptional cost-effectiveness, and the convenience of an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), the Swift delivers on various fronts. Despite automatic variants typically garnering less attention in this category, the Swift stands out with its impressive mileage figure of 22 kmpl, a factor that attracts many consumers. Its well-rounded exterior design, featuring LED lights and an aggressive stance, has contributed significantly to its popularity among car enthusiasts. The 7-inch Smart Play Studio system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity alongside sporty instrument dials, fabric upholstery, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel are key highlights of the cabin.



For those seeking a slightly more premium alternative in the hatchback segment, there is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Introduced back in 2015, the product has sold 2 million units to date. According to a recent report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), premium hatchbacks experienced a notable surge of 18 to 20 percent in CY23. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, positioned as a premium offering, epitomizes elegance for customers seeking a heightened driving experience. The Baleno\'s exterior design seamlessly blends sophistication and allure, capturing attention with its sharp front-end profile and curvaceous tailgate, making it an instant eye-catcher on the road. Setting new benchmarks in its segment, the Baleno boasts several first-in-segment features, including a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, Smart Play Pro Plus, Next-Gen Suzuki Connect, and more, enhancing convenience for occupants. Being a Nexa product, the Baleno elevates the overall ownership experience to a higher echelon, particularly in terms of after-sales service and customer satisfaction. Combined with its strong brand value, reliability, and on-road performance facilitated by the 1.2-liter K Series Dual Jet petrol engine, the Baleno delivers a comprehensive and rewarding driving experience.



Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of CarLelo (a Capri Loans Venture), stated, \"We have noticed an increasing trend of people booking new Maruti Suzuki cars online. Tier-1 cities are at the forefront of this shift, highlighting the inclination of urban dwellers to use the Internet for a new car purchase. Therefore, we remain committed to redefining and improving the new car buying process, ensuring a straightforward, hassle-free experience for our customers. We aim to bridge the gap for car buyers via technology. We have also discovered that India\'s younger generation has transitioned to online car buying, dedicating their time for online research and exploration before finalizing their car choice. This evolving pattern isn\'t merely a shift in habits; instead, it\'s a direct outcome of the continuous availability of high-quality, aspirational cars.\"



To align with the growing interest in these premium hatchbacks, CarLelo continues to enhance its platform to meet evolving consumer needs. The platform has experienced a five-fold surge in new car inquiries, largely fueled by Millennials and Gen Z, who show a strong preference for digital car purchases.



The company also offers an array of new car options across different segments such as Subcompact SUVs, Compact SUVs, MPVs, Sedans, and more, along with a streamlined online purchasing system.





About CarLelo:



CarLelo (a Capri Loans Venture) is an online platform that is revolutionizing the new car buying experience through its seamless and hassle-free methods. It is India\'s first multi-brand virtual car showroom, where buyers find the best new car deals. The brand strongly believes that buying a new car is a unique escapade that does not happen every day. Accordingly, its vision is to provide a complete bespoke experience to customers, all from the comfort of their homes. Buyers can visit the website, select the desired brand and choose a model based on variant, colour, features and mileage. While doing this from a large curated catalog of brands and models, the customer is directly connected to a relevant dealer based near his or her location without physically needing to visit a dealership. Moreover, customers can avail of the best offers and deals on their new cars by connecting with multiple dealers. For those seeking to finance their dream car, the company offers the best low-interest rate and minimum paperwork. Today, CarLelo has grown into a leading online marketplace for buying new cars.

