Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassadors Of Tunisia, Algeria, China

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met separately on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Farhad Khalif, HE Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Salah Attia, and HE Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Cao Xiaolin.

The meetings discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tunisia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and the People's Republic of China.



