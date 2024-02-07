Four Aid-Laden Trucks Head To Yemen - KRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Four 100-ton-load trucks and an ambulance are on their way to Yemen through Saudi Arabia as part of the campaign helping Yemenis.

This aid aims to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis during tough times, said KRCS Director General Abdurrahman Al-Oun in a statement to KUNA.

He said this humanitarian aid is distributed in cooperation with Estijabah Foundation for Humanitarian Aid and Relief throughout different governorates, whereas Yemen Health Ministry will receive the ambulance.

The aid reaffirms Kuwait's commitment to help and ease the sufferings of the brotherly people of Yemen, he added. (end)

