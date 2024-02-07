KUNA Chief, Indonesian Amb. Discuss Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatma Al-Salem received on Wednesday Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait Lena Maryana, discussing means to boost media cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Dr. Al-Salem emphasized, during the meeting, the significance of cooperation, especially on the level of official media institutions, including both sides' news agencies.

She highlighted KUNA's interest in enhancing and developing media cooperation with other nations, as this would contribute to delivering its media goal and serve Kuwait's foreign policy.

On her part, Ambassador Maryana underscored the importance of a culture of openness and coexistence among nations in order to welcome and appreciate differences and human connections.

Furthermore, Maryana said bilateral relations between the two friendly nations are longstanding and close, looking forward to promoting cooperation between the two countries' official news agencies. She stressed that both countries have a long history of significant diplomatic and cultural relations.

Additionally, Maryana praised Kuwaiti media and Kuwaiti society for its inclusivity of women working in a myriad of fields. She explained her own journey in politics championing women's rights, accentuating the role women could offer as active members of society. (end)

tm









MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107822950