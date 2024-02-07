Just In Time For American Heart Month, An Updated Tool For Patients Who Don't Know Where To Start

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly updated tool by the Patient Advocate Foundation is here just in time for American Heart Month to help the average patient with heart disease navigate today's complex health care system. The tool, called "Matters of the Heart ," supplies patients with updated resources regarding their diagnosis, along with an AI-like tool that guides them through insurance barriers.

Continue Reading

"In today's health care world, patients aren't only confused by a labyrinth system of requirements and appointments. Often, with advanced jargon and frequent changes, patients and caregivers don't even know where to start, they just know that they need help," said Alan Balch, chief executive officer of the Patient Advocate Foundation. "We designed Matters of the Heart to seamlessly answer the average user's questions without disrupting their day."

"We designed Matters of the Heart to seamlessly answer the average user's questions without disrupting their day."

Post this

The tool offers:



One-on-one insurance assistance

A cardiologist finder

An educational resource directory

Assistance with insurance appeals and denials Financial assistance and tips

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 1 out of every 3 deaths in the United States, totalling nearly 650,000 annually. About 11% of American adults have been diagnosed with heart disease. At the same time, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, nearly 1 in 5 insured adults (18%) said they experienced a denied claim in the past year. Among people who use the most health care, 27% experienced a denied claim.

Users can find the Matters of the Heart tool at this link:

CONTACT: Caitlin Donovan, [email protected]

SOURCE Patient Advocate Foundation