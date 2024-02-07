Primrose Schools® Announces Over $640,000 In Donations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Primrose Schools, the leading provider of early education and care, along with its over 500 independently owned schools donated more than $640,000 to charitable organizations and gifted over 500,000 items to

underserved families and children in 2023.

Students at Primrose School at Heritage Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC) sort school supplies to give to underserved children in their community.

Primrose's Corporate Social Responsibility program, Primrose PromiseSM, is driven by its mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children. The program gives Primrose franchise owners, staff, students and their families as well as Primrose Support Center team members the opportunity to participate in meaningful service learning and charitable giving efforts that make a difference in their communities.



"Embedded in the Balanced Learning® curriculum and at all levels of the organization, giving back is a part of who we are at Primrose," said Primrose Schools CEO, Jo Kirchner. "From daily learning experiences to local service projects led by our franchise owners, I am consistently amazed by the passionate commitment of the people affiliated with Primrose to giving back to communities across the country."

Charitable highlights and initiatives from 2023 include:



Nonperishable Food Donations: Primrose schools donated more than 400,000 canned goods and nonperishable food items to food pantries and shelters across the nation during its annual Caring and Giving Food Drive , surpassing 2022's total of more than 350,000.

Book Donations: For the annual Og's Bountiful Book Drive leading up to Read Across America Day, Primrose school students and families donate new and used books to support equitable, lifelong literacy and give back to local communities across the country. In 2023, the system donated over 80,000 books to local libraries, schools, children's hospitals and other nonprofit partners. In-Kind Donations: Primrose schools provided more than 20,000 items including clothing, school supplies, diapers, wipes and toys to underserved children and families through various Primrose Promise giving events – a 50% increase from 2022.

As part of the more than $640,000 in monetary donations made in 2023, families raised more than $340,000 for the

Primrose Schools Children's Foundation® , the charitable arm of Primrose Schools that exists to provide a brighter future for children who are underserved and to expand access to high-quality early education and care through research and advocacy.

Additionally, the foundation donated $50,000 to the West Lakes Early Learning Center , an innovative nonprofit early education and care center that combines high-quality early education, childcare and comprehensive health, wellness and social services for children and their families. The Primrose Balanced Learning curriculum is embedded in the center, and resources and support are provided pro-bono.

Embedded in the curriculum, students at Primrose schools across the country will continue to learn character traits like caring, generosity and citizenship as well as the importance of giving without expectation through Primrose Promise in 2024.

