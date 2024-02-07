A New Scientific Study By Dr. Dan Geller President Of Analyticom Reveals That Beating The Market Is Neither A Skill Nor Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The study confirms that anyone can outperform the market by following proven scientific principles of behavioral finance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published scientific study, "Money Anxiety Theory - a Predictor of Equity's Performance" featured in the Social Science Research Publication, reveals that any person can outperform the market (S&P 500), with very high level of confidence,

without any prior experience, special skills or advanced computing capabilities.

Scientifically Predictable

Dr. Dan Geller

The new study shows that an established behavioral-finance predictor, the Money Anxiety Index (MAI), identifies a portfolio of ETFs that outperforms the market in long and short positions.

The analysis shows that a portfolio of the top five ETFs, with the strongest and most significant inverse or positive relations to the Money Anxiety Index, outperforms the market (S&P 500) in long and short positions for 5, 3 and 1-year durations.

"The new study is about the science of abundance," said Dr. Dan Geller the author of the study and President of Analyticom, a Behavioral Finance firm. "Skills and experience is no longer a barrier to abundance because the new scientific study shows that anyone can beat the market scientifically and predictably."

The Scientifically Predictable investing model , which is based on the study, is designed for investment optimization a.k.a. "Investimization." Unlike the conventional approach to equity investing, which seeks maximum returns at the expense of high risk and high anxiety, the investimization approach to investing enables anyone to outperform the market with confidence produced by the scientific principles featured in the study.

The Scientifically Predictable investing model was designed for low cost, low risk and low maintenance ETF investing. The model features about 700 ETFs, each containing a projected return for the next 30-90 days, and the level of confidence in the projected outcome. Aside from helping investors select ETFs with high probability of beating the market, the Scientifically Predictable model also tells investors which ETFs are not likely to produce a return.

Professional investors and firms can take advantage of the Scientifically Predictable investing model by subscribing to the monthly top-five-ETFs program, or by licensing the model. A subscription provides the investment professional or firm with five long ETFs featuring the highest return at the highest confidence level. The position of these top five ETFs is updated monthly. If one or more ETFs change position to "Sell," replacement ETFs are provided instead.

A licensing agreement provides the professional investor or firm with an unlimited use of the model itself. Each month, the licensee will receive an updated data base of about 700 ETFs featuring return projection on long and short ETFs for the coming 30-90 days and an updated level of statistical confidence. Moreover, a license agreement allows the user to validate the probability of return of ETFs suggested by other sources.

Independent investors can also benefit from outperforming the market with peace of mind at the same time by asking their investment platform to provide them with the Scientifically Predictable top five ETFs, or to use the Scientifically Predictable model for their investment portfolio. Independent investors will also benefit from the low cost associated with using the Scientifically Predictable model.



About Dr. Dan Geller

Dr. Dan Geller is a behavioral economist and the President of Analyticom LLC, a financial modeling firm specializing in the application of behavioral finance to predictive financial models.

Dr. Geller is a pioneer in the research of financial-decision making, specifically how money anxiety functions as mediating factor between people' instinctive-response mode (a.k.a system 1), and their analytical-response mode (a.k.a. system 2).

Dr. Geller's behavioral economics models are used by financial institutions nationally to predict interest rates, and by investors to project equity prices and rate of return.

