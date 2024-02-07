Top 7 Growth Opportunities In Workplace Management In 2023 And Beyond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 7 Growth Opportunities in Workplace Management, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report has identified 7 growth opportunities in the workplace management space that it expects to have a strong impact in 2023 and beyond.

In the ever-evolving landscape of workplace dynamics, the publisher is witnessing a profound industry convergence marked by collaborative efforts among key stakeholders.

Asset owners, real estate companies, and workspace operators are coming together to shape the future work environment. Simultaneously, the industry is experiencing heightened competitive intensity, with the emergence of new players hailing from adjacent markets.

Against the backdrop of the post-COVID-19 return-to-work scenario, transformative Mega Trends have taken center stage, influencing diverse working approaches and fundamentally reshaping the requirements of contemporary workspaces. The post-COVID-19 return-to-work scenario has ushered in diverse work environments, highlighting the essential role of digital and smart tools.

Collaboration with solution providers is crucial for swiftly accessing expertise to meet evolving workplace demands. From productivity to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns, varied needs are accelerating the adoption of digital and smart solutions, transforming how workplaces operate and manage their resources.

Growth Opportunity 1: Occupancy Strategies to Rejuvenate the Workplace Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics and Automation to Enhance Productivity

Growth Opportunity 3: Workspace-on-demand to Support Start-ups and Gig Workers that Work from Anywhere

Growth Opportunity 4: Multilocation of Coworking Space to Decentralize Offices

Growth Opportunity 5: Partners and New Entrants to Boost Workplace Management Proposition

Growth Opportunity 6: Digital Technologies to Modernize Workplace Operations Growth Opportunity 7: ESG to Strengthen Green Strategy and Office Ops Innovation

