Branching Minds Secures Growth Investment From Bain Capital Double Impact

- Maya Gat, CEO and Co-FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a pioneering innovator in education technology, today announced it received a growth investment from Bain Capital Double Impact , a leading social impact investor. The new partnership will enable Branching Minds to enhance K-12 student outcomes around the country by equipping educators with a novel, data-driven software platform that addresses individual learning needs. Branching Minds will continue to be led by its management team, including Co-Founder and CEO Maya Gat and Co-Founder and COO David Magier. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded in 2013, Branching Minds is the only teacher-first Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform that combines actionable data, collaboration tools, and evidence-based solutions that provide students with the right academic and social-emotional/behavioral support to succeed. The platform equips teachers, specialists, and administrators with the resources to identify students' individual learning needs, offer research-backed intervention support, and track progress. Branching Minds has positively impacted over 1.5 million students since its inception and is a trusted partner to more than 217,000 educators at over 3,000 schools and 250 districts across 35 states. As a testament to the proven ability to impact effective teaching and learning, Branching Minds was recently honored by the Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 by an independent panel of judges.“Our motivation has always been deep-rooted in pioneering an innovative teacher-centric solution that improves learning outcomes by meeting the individual, holistic needs of every student. Many folks on our team are former educators, and we understand the power that comes with combining a student's support system with the right data and tools they need to both grow and develop,” said Gat.“Our partnership with a mission-driven investor in Bain Capital Double Impact is a huge vote of confidence in our platform as we embark on a new phase of growth. We're deeply excited about what this means for the future of Branching Minds and the schools, teachers, and students we serve."“Branching Minds has a strong track record and differentiated solutions to support the needs of students, effectively, and efficiently, regardless of socioeconomic background.” said Iain Ware, a Partner at Bain Capital Double Impact.“Educators across the country place significant trust in Branching Minds as the leading innovator of MTSS solutions because it goes beyond data analytics to serve as a co-pilot and central hub for student interventions. We look forward to partnering with the Branching Minds team to continue accelerating their platform and expanding access to more school districts across the country.”Bain Capital Double Impact supports the growth and mission of innovative education companies working to drive better learner outcomes, offer equitable access to high-quality schooling and skill building, and cultivate social and emotional development. To do so, the team invests behind the next generation of ed-tech companies and service providers like TeachTown, Presence, HiMama, Penn Foster, Meteor Education, and now Branching Minds to empower learners and K-12 educators with tailored development solutions.Tucker Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Branching Minds.###Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 35 states, to improve outcomes for more than 1.5 million students. For more information, visitBain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact leverages deep industry experience and an active, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact partners with companies across three themes – health & wellness, education & workforce development, and sustainability to create long-term value and meaningful social impact at scale. For more information, visit

