Tube Tech Unveils Most Advanced Convection Section Automated Rover System To Date

The new robotic cleaning technology from Tube Tech claims to eradicate more than 90% of convection section fouling

Tube Tech has launched its next generation Mark 7 fired heater rover system capable of remotely eradicating more than 90% of convection section fouling.

- Scott Donson, VP - International Business DevelopmentRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tube Tech , the leader in premium cleaning and inspection solutions for oil and gas, petrochemical and agrochemical plants, has launched its next generation Mark 7 fired heater rover system capable of remotely eradicating more than 90% of convection section fouling.The new technology, developed as a result of an extensive research and development programme, holds two patents. It can automatically crawl over intermediate tube support plates and across tubes, requiring fewer access points and enhancing its ability to access hard-to-reach areas. This defining feature enables the system to clean more in less time.The new automated rover uses lidar technology for distance sensing and can detect blockages or obstructions. Live HD footage provides the operator with real-time feedback from within the convection bank providing an accurate representation of its condition and any areas of concern. Images and videos can also be used for reporting and analysis.“We have been developing the Mark 7 rover to be the safest, most effective and intelligent system on the market capable of restoring convection section efficiency to design standards,” Derek Sumsion, R&D Manager at Tube Tech explained.“Becoming part of the IGS portfolio of solutions has provided us with access to broader spectrum of advance technologies and expertise which has made the development of this system possible.”The Mark 7 rover restores fired heater convection sections back to original design thermal efficiency regardless of the level or type of fouling, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions.Scott Donson, VP - International Business Development and Technical Operations at Tube Tech, commented:“The launch of the Mark 7 rover indicates a significant step-change in heat transfer efficiency solutions and provides facilities with a much safer, effective, smarter, and sustainable fouling removal service.”Tube Tech invites industry professionals to a live webinar and Q&A session on March 7th, 2024, at 1 pm GMT, providing an in-depth exploration of the new system and its capabilities. Interested participants can sign up to watch the event live or on-demand:Founded in the U.K. in 1988, Tube Tech is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services. As a division of Integrated Global Services (IGS) it is a part of a wider range of mission-critical surface solutions available worldwide.For more information about Tube Tech, visit:

