Dejesus Industries Announces 2024 Expansion To Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DeJesus Industries expands to Pennsylvania, leveraging expertise from MA government contracts pursuit. Bringing excellence in construction to new markets.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeJesus Industries, a leading construction company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Pennsylvania. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory and reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional construction services across diverse markets.Founded by Alberto DeJesus, DeJesus Industries has earned a reputation for excellence, innovation, and integrity in the construction industry. With a strong presence in Massachusetts and New York, the company's expansion into Pennsylvania represents a natural progression in its journey towards broader regional reach and market penetration."Expanding into Pennsylvania is an exciting opportunity for DeJesus Industries," said Alberto DeJesus, CEO of DeJesus Industries. "We are eager to bring our expertise, passion, and dedication to delivering high-quality construction solutions to clients in Pennsylvania. This expansion aligns with our strategic vision for growth and underscores our commitment to serving new communities with excellence."DeJesus Industries' expansion into Pennsylvania will enable the company to leverage its extensive experience and capabilities to undertake a diverse range of projects, including commercial, residential, infrastructure, and institutional developments. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and client satisfaction, DeJesus Industries aims to become a trusted partner for construction projects of all sizes and complexities in Pennsylvania.The decision to expand into Pennsylvania comes at a time of strategic opportunity for DeJesus Industries. With a strong track record of success and growth, the company is well-positioned to replicate its achievements and establish a strong presence in the Pennsylvania construction market.DeJesus Industries' expansion into Pennsylvania reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, DeJesus Industries is poised to become a trusted leader in the Pennsylvania construction market.For more information about DeJesus Industries and its services, visit .About DeJesus Industries:DeJesus Industries is a leading construction company specializing in high-end residential, commercial, and municipal projects. Founded by Alberto DeJesus, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and exceeding client expectations. With a focus on quality, integrity, and innovation, DeJesus Industries is committed to providing outstanding construction solutions across diverse markets.Contact InformationMain Address: 1177 Avenue of the Americas FL 5, Manhattan, NY 10036Phone:. General Inquiries: 800.283.7126. Manhattan Office: 212.500.6601. Brookline Office: 617.651.3960. Palm Beach Office: 561.515.4734For Sales Inquiries: ...For Press Inquiries: ... or ...

Public Relations

DeJesus Industries

+1 212-500-6601

...