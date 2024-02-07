Exosome Therapeutic Market Worth USD 2.9 Billion By 2030 | Rapid Growth Predicted CAGR Of 29.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exosome Therapeutic size 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market was estimated at $224.34 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.Key Takeaways:Growing Market: The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing research and development activities and the potential applications of exosomes in various disease areas.Diagnostic Applications: Exosomes are being explored as a promising diagnostic tool for various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases. They offer advantages such as non-invasiveness, stability, and the ability to carry disease-specific biomarkers.Sample PDF at:Market Drivers:Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, is a major driver for the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Exosomes hold great potential for early detection, monitoring disease progression, and personalized treatment strategies for these conditions.Market Segmentation:By Application:Diagnostics: This segment includes exosome-based diagnostics for various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases.Therapeutics: This segment includes exosome-based therapies for applications like regenerative medicine, targeted drug delivery, immunotherapy, and gene therapy.By Source:Natural Sources: Exosomes derived from natural sources, such as body fluids (blood, urine, saliva, cerebrospinal fluid) or cell cultures, are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.Engineered Sources: Exosomes can be engineered and modified to enhance their diagnostic or therapeutic capabilities. This may involve loading specific cargo, such as RNA, proteins, or drugs, into exosomes.By End User:Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes the use of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics in hospital settings and clinical laboratories.Research Institutions: Academic and research institutions play a significant role in advancing exosome research and development, including both diagnostics and therapeutics.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies are involved in developing and commercializing exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.By Region:The market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The adoption and growth of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics may vary across different regions due to factors like healthcare infrastructure, regulatory environment, and market dynamics.By Cancer Type:In the field of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, the market can be segmented based on the specific type of cancer, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, etc. Different cancers may have unique biomarkers and diagnostic or therapeutic approaches using exosomes.These segmentation approaches help in understanding the diverse applications and target areas within the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, enabling stakeholders to focus their efforts and resources accordingly.Request for Customization –Regional Growth Dynamics:North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.Procure Complete Report at:Competitive Landscape:Exosome Diagnostics Inc.NanoSomix Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Malvern Instruments Ltd.System Biosciences Inc.NX PharmagenAethlon Medical, Inc.Sistemic Inc.Related Reports :Plasma Therapy Market:Hematology Analyzers market:veterinary artificial reproduction market:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

