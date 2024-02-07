EV Charging-As-A-Service For Auto Dealers With No Capex Or Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) expands infrastructure for EV Charging Stations for automobile dealers nationwide.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) launches Charging-as-a-Service for the auto dealers. With franchisors requiring their franchisees to provide a minimum number of EV Charging Stations for their customers, Charging-as-a-Service removes the CapEx and debt barrier for franchisees to comply.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“EV customers are looking for where they can service their electric vehicle and get charged at the same time. By utilizing our Charging-as-a-service platform, the dealership takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital to attract EV customers. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. By removing the CapEx barrier, more facilities can offer EV Charging now instead of waiting for a budget cycle. Maintenance and service are included over the 10-year service term as well.”Sustainability and access to charging stations with availability have been shown to be an important factor for EV owners. National online platforms also provide additional visibility for the auto dealership.Fritz Kreiss added,” With more rental car companies adding EV automobiles to their rental fleet, auto dealerships without EV Charging are missing part of that growing market. Onsite's goal is to make carbon reduction and energy savings available by removing the CapEx barrier for auto and service dealers. In fact, we offer LED Lighting and HVAC Energy Optimization-as-a-Service and other solutions for auto dealers through our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at ....

