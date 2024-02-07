HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL (HORP) ANNOUNCES 2024 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® 101 BEST GLOBAL COMPANIES FOR WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® events will enable Companies to learn, share and reapply to accelerate business impact via gender diversity at the

C-suite.



NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024

(HORP) –

global leaders in executive leadership development,

today announced the

2024 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership

Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – HORP's proprietary, annual listing of the world's best large global companies for women in leadership based on the measurement of gender diversity on the Boards and Executive leadership teams of the world's 500 largest Companies by annual revenues*. A spot on the list cannot be paid for and is not part of any "certification" program.

HORP also announced that international editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women would be held in New York, Singapore, Dubai and London in 2024 to enable more Companies to accelerate their business impact by exchanging cross-industry best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and success at the summit. Each summit brings together the best-of-the-best Companies for that geography. The 2024 Americas edition will take place in New York on July 16, 2024.

Companies can sign up for editions open at





The BTC 101 Global Index is the annual study for

House of Rose Professional's Mission 2029 for a Better World – the 10-year global initiative which kicked off in mid-2020 to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies from 14 (in 2020) to 70 in 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs who are actively investing in and advocating for gender diversity & inclusion.



For the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index , HORP reviewed gender diversity numbers across the boards and executive leadership teams of the world's 500 largest Companies by annual revenue (ranging from 30 Billion to 610 Billion USD). Over 10000 executives were reviewed to arrive at a composite gender diversity score

(BTC 101 Global Index score) for each of the 500 Companies. To be eligible for consideration for the BTC 101 Global Index, Companies must compulsorily have over 20% women on their Board and over 20% of women on their executive leadership team independently and a minimum of 3 executives on the executive leadership team. Based on their composite gender diversity scores, the Companies were then ranked, with the top 101 ranks being awarded to 109 Companies for 2024. (some Companies had tied scores). The full list of the Companies that made it to the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index

and their gender diversity composite scores can be viewed at

Key takeaways from the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index:

Companies on the 2024 BTC 101 Index were more successful in delivering sales vs. non-Index

Companies (viz. more gender-balanced led Companies are more successful) . Over 76% of the

Companies that appeared on the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index grew revenues versus previous year, as compared to Non-Index Companies – 68% grew sales

versus previous year). Additional examination is needed of profit performance across the two groups.



Companies with the

50 best gender-balanced

Boards

across the 500 largest Companies had a strong performance. 74%

of them grew revenue versus previous year and

92% grew profit versus previous year.



Gender diversity is accelerating at the Board and

C-suite of the world's largest Companies,: The entry-point gender diversity composite score for the

BTC 101 Global Index moved up from 22.2% in 2020 (first year of the BTC 101 Global Index) to 31.81% for the BTC 101 Global Index in 2024,

signalling the steady adoption of gender diversity at the top of the world's largest organizations. The gender diversity composite score for the Number one Company on the BTC 101 Global Index varied from 49% in 2020 to 54.16% in 2024.

Companies across Industries are leading on gender diversity and its positive impact : The 2024 BTC 101 Global Index was led by BP, BHP, TIAA, Paramount, Société Générale, The Coca-Cola Company, AXA, Woolworths, Fannie Made and

Engie

(ten entirely different industries) with composite gender diversity scores from 54.16% to 46.15%.

US-headquartered and Europe-headquartered Companies led the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index

with 53 US-headquartered Companies in the BTC 101 Global Index. France (16), Britain (8), Germany (8), Canada (6), Switzerland (4), Netherlands (4), China (2), Australia (2), Spain (2).

Brazil, Malaysia, Denmark and Norway each had one company place in the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index.



Asia is waking up to the possibilities of gender diversity, reflecting a significant opportunity for positive business impact : Asia had 3 Companies

(China – 2, Malaysia -1) in the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index. While this is by no means impressive (Over 195 of the world's 500 largest Companies are currently headquartered in Asia) it reflects a step in the right direction. Global Companies need to actively gender-diversify their regional and country leaderships not just in the West but across the world.



Women are leading at the very highest level, but a huge opportunity lies ahead:

The number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies has risen from 14 in 2020 to 29 in end 2023 . Progress. But still so much more opportunity ahead with a majority of purchasing decisions made by women. The leadership of Companies must reflect this.



Bob McDonald, Member of the

"Mission 2029 For a Better World" Global Advisory Council and 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman, President & CEO of

The Procter & Gamble

Company commented,

"Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. By accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest

companies first

through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. It is clear that Companies are making progress in terms of gender-balanced leadership but many more Companies can benefit from the insights and best practices of the more advanced, gender-balanced companies to accelerate their own progress. I encourage Companies to join "MISSION 2029 for a Better world" which leverages HORP's international experience across Talent, Training and Transformation to accelerate their gender diversity & inclusion progress and their business and organizational impact."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional

and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women"

shared "The 2024 BTC 101 Global Index provides an excellent benchmark for global gender diversity at the C-suite. Congratulations to all the Companies on the Index. They serve as inspiration for other companies. But more important, we encourage many more Companies to join HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD and leverage the Talent, Training and Transformation assets we have available to

accelerate gender-balanced leadership on your business and shape better leadership, better business and a better world."



House of Rose Professional

Pte. Ltd. (HORP) provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE®, Dream Job International®) , Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®) and has since 2014 helped enable over 40000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 400 international organizations.

Chief HR Officers and Diversity & Inclusion Officers of Companies appearing on the 2024 BTC 101 Global Index

can

write in to the undersigned to access their visual certificates of the recognition.

Global Companies that wish to accelerate gender diversity & inclusion and its positive impact at their organizations based on sustained, strategic interventions in the Talent, Training and Transformation spaces should email [email protected]

.

*Fortune Global 500 2023, Aug 2023.



MEDIA INQUIRIES:

INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.