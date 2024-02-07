Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Unveils Bulleit American Single Malt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a recycled glass bottle, Bulleit American Single Malt pays homage to the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is announcing its entry into the rapidly growing American Single Malt category with the launch of Bulleit American Single Malt; a new and permanent addition to its family of whiskeys.

Distilled with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and aged in charred new American white oak barrels,

Bulleit American Single Malt is the latest demonstration of the brand's commitment to pushing the frontier of whiskey by experimenting with aging, finishing, and flavor nuances.

Bulleit American Single Malt delivers notes of sweet vanilla and toasted oak on the nose. On the palate, it is light and fruity with hints of red fruit and pear. At 90 proof (45% ABV) the whiskey follows into a smooth finish of oaky caramel and subtle cocoa notes.

A passion for sustainability, innovation, and design

As a brand that relies on natural resources to produce quality whiskeys, Bulleit has a long-standing history of pioneering sustainability and creativity within its portfolio, reducing its carbon footprint, and investing in restoring the natural resources that go into its production and packaging. This ongoing commitment is brought to life through the design of its Bulleit American Single Malt bottle. Staying true to its iconic, award winning style, Bulleit American Single Malt showcases a sustainably minded evolution of Bulleit's trademark bottle with a striking and unique green hue, crafted with post-consumer recycled glass.

Bulleit's dedication to sustainability began In 2017 when it opened a state-of-the-art distillery

in Shelbyville, KY. It was designed with a focus on sustainable practices, including natural habitat protection, water conservation, and local ingredient sourcing. The bar at the distillery's visitor experience is free from single-use plastics, and sources cocktail garnishes grown in the on-site garden.

After forging a partnership in 2020 with the nonprofit

American Forests , Bulleit has committed to planting and restoring 2.5 million white oak trees by 2026. These trees will help replenish the natural white oak resource that is necessary for the creation of whiskey barrels, and will also help combat the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon, purifying air, and conserving water.

Later, in 2021,

Bulleit began production at Diageo's first carbon-neutral distillery , located in Lebanon, KY. Designed with sustainability at its core, the distillery operates using 100% renewable energy, and is built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production.

Jesse

Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo commented:

"Bulleit American Single Malt brings Bulleit's restless innovation and passion for sustainability into this exciting new category that is set to make waves in the whiskey industry for years to come. With a 100% malted barley mash bill, and a striking green bottle created from post consumer recycled glass, this exceptional whiskey covers a lot of new ground for the brand. I believe we've succeeded in crafting a distinctive American Single Malt that whiskey lovers across the country will savor and enjoy."

Bulleit American Single Malt is offered in a 750ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $59.99. It is available nationwide and at the Bulleit visitor experience in Shelbyville, KY. You can also check out the 'where to buy' page at



No matter where or how you decide to enjoy

Bulleit American Single Malt, Bulleit reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to taste and serve responsibly.

About

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit

or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About

Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies,

Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about

Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

