Global Hospital Sterilization Device Analysis Report 2023: Consumables And Services To Ensure Transformational Growth

The study scope is limited to sterilization devices and services within healthcare facilities. The focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has ushered stronger sterilization methods to curtail costs. According to the US CDC, HAIs result in about $28.4 billion in direct costs and $12.4 billion in indirect social costs, such as deaths and loss of productivity, every year.

Consumables and services will lead the global demand for sterilization devices because sterilization capital equipment growth is becoming saturated in developed economies. In developing economies, the growing number of healthcare facilities and the focus on reducing infections will boost the uptake of sterilization capital equipment, and consumables and services.

The global sterilization devices market is segmented into washer units (decontamination units), automatic endoscopic reprocessors (AERs), steam sterilization units, low-temperature units (EtO units, low-temperature steam formaldehyde, H2O2), and consumables and services. The geographic scope covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. This study covers market sizing in terms of value ($) and average prices ($ for sterilization capital equipment), competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, trends, and growth opportunities.

Automation of the central sterile services department (CSSD) will bring about significant cost efficiencies, improved workflow, and optimization of resources for healthcare facilities. Automation is becoming a standard in developed economies, and developing economies offer greater growth opportunities. CSSD automation and the use of digital technologies in sterilization will boost revenue.

The strong regulatory environment in the United States and Europe and sustainability goals will turn the focus on circular economy, responsible consumption, and re-use of medical devices.

